'Like a pack of animals': Father and son jailed after murdering his ex-wife's new lover

18 April 2023, 20:03

Wayne and Riley Peckham were jailed for murder after they savagely beat Matthew Rodwell to death over his relationship with Kerry Peckham in January last year
Wayne and Riley Peckham were jailed for murder after they savagely beat Matthew Rodwell to death over his relationship with Kerry Peckham in January last year. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

A jilted husband has been jailed for 24 years after viciously beating his cheating wife's lover - alongside his accomplice son.

Wayne Peckham, 49, and Riley Peckham, 23, savagely beat Matthew Rodwell, 39, to death on January 23 last year in a jealous rage over Rodwell's relationship with Kerry Peckham.

Riley shouted "You're going to die, you're going to die" after Matthew was found sheltering from the vicious duo in a cupboard at Kerry's Norfolk home.

The pair kicked, stamped and punched Rodwell in what the court heard was a "planned and vicious assault" by the pair acting in "joint enterprise" to punish Rodwell for his relationship with Kerry.

Matthew was also thrown down the stairs during the fatal incident.

Both Peckhams were convicted of murder at Norwich Crown Court today and jailed for a total of 42 years.

Wayne Peckham was sentenced to 24 years imprisonment and Riley was slapped with an 18-year sentence.

During Matthew's final day, Riley climbed onto the roof of the house before entering through an open window.

A 999 call operator described during the trial the terror in the voice of the deadly duo's victim before the beating began.

During the ordeal, Kerry received blows as she desperately tried to prevent her ex from reaching Matthew.

When officers arrived, they heard screaming from inside the property and found Matthew laying in the hall.

Wayne tried to evade officers by hiding behind a curtain but was promptly found and arrested by cops.

Wayne Peckham was jailed for 24 years for the murder of his love rival in Norwich
Wayne Peckham was jailed for 24 years for the murder of his love rival in Norwich. Picture: PA

Read More: Teenagers plead guilty to murder after Iowa teacher’s killing

Riley was arrested later that day after fleeing the scene and cowering at the home of his step-grandfather.

Matthew died at the scene despite paramedics' attempts to save him and his cause of death was recorded as strangulation alongside more than 40 other injuries.

Riley Peckham was jailed for 18 years at Norwich Crown Court for Matthew's killing
Riley Peckham was jailed for 18 years at Norwich Crown Court for Matthew's killing. Picture: PA

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Major Investigation Team, said in a press statement: "This was a harrowing and brutal murder and I know some of the evidence given in court, especially the 999 call, has been difficult to listen to.

"In this call, we hear the final frightening moments of Matthew's life, a life taken by the actions of two men overcome with jealousy and rage, acting like a pack of animals."

Prosecuting counsel Ms Karmy-Jones described the attack on Matthew as a “planned and vicious assault”, adding that “Riley and Wayne were at the time of the incidents not just father and son, but close allies.

She concluded: “Both of them were content to use aggression and violence to achieve their aims".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The price of supermarket essentials has skyrocketed in the last year due to food inflation.

Leon co-founder says government needs to 'subsidise the cost of healthy foods for people in poverty'

Armed police officers in front of a health club in Duisburg, Germany

Several people injured in gym attack in German city

APTOPIX Poland Holocaust Remembrance

Auschwitz march held ahead of Warsaw Ghetto 80th anniversary

Books-Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney memoir to revisit aftermath of US Capitol siege

Andrew Marr has called the rocketing price of food "frankly absurd" and says as it particularly effects cheaper options in the supermarket, inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off.

Andrew Marr: The frankly absurd rise in food prices affects us all - but inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off
Knives available to buy online

Weapons shop owner brazenly slams Government crackdown on 'menacing' blades: 'Kitchen knives do the job too'

Dean Dunham talks us through the changes to PPMs

Everything you need to know about the new pre-payment meters code of practice

Asylum seekers will be given an income of £1,600-per-month in Wales under new plans by Labour's Welsh Government under Mark Drakeford

Asylum seekers in Wales will receive £1,600-per-month in benefits and public money to fight deportation

Germany Military Accident

Seven soldiers hurt in military vehicle crash in Germany

Evan Gershkovich

Judge upholds detention of jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

Sudan

Ceasefire begins after fighting in Sudan kills nearly 200

Julia has been accused of leaving behind a phone that had explicit content of children on it

Woman who said she was Madeleine McCann reported to cops over claim 'she had phone with indecent images of children'

Falling Satellite

Old Nasa satellite falling to Earth but risk of danger ‘low’

White House Toddler

Toddler reunited with parents after crawling through White House fence

Switzerland Dinosaur Auction

T rex skeleton sells for more than £4 million at Zurich auction

Sadiq Khan has confirmed plans for a new "West London Orbital" Overground link from west to north west London set to launch in the early 2030s, as he contends with a backlash over the expansion of his ULEZ scheme.

Sadiq Khan confirms West London Orbital rail link plans as Mayor faces Ulez expansion backlash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greggs is in a bun fight over late night food

Greggs gears up for legal battle to serve late night sausage rolls as police claim 24-hour bacon baps will worsen crime
Teacher Death-Teens Charged

Teenagers plead guilty to murder after Iowa teacher’s killing

Southwest Airlines

US airline grounds flights over technical glitch

Travel woes for Brits to get worse over the next five years, National Rail leak reveals.

More train delays ahead: Network Rail leak reveals services are 'only going to get worse' in next five years
Fox Dominion Lawsuit

Trial begins in case against Fox News for false election claims

Russia Ukraine Putin

Putin visits headquarters of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine

Love Island star Amy Hart speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty about cyber-flashing

Love Island star Amy Hart felt 'violated' after being bombarded with 'cyberflashing' online
Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn't fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says.

Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence at Coronation but Royal Family 'haven't met apology request'
The Wagner mercenaries said they had carried out atrocities

Chilling video shows Russian Wagner commanders admit killing children as young as five in execution campaign in Ukraine
The crash happened at a Co-op store in Teesside

Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Danny Graham crashes car into shop after drinking 'up to 10 pints'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession
King Charles reportedly said it would have been "inappropriate" for wives to attend the Queen's final moments

Kate 'reluctantly missed final goodbye with the Queen so Meghan wouldn't come - on King Charles' request'
Coronation rehearsal (LBC)

'A very special moment': First glimpse of King Charles’s Coronation procession as rehearsal makes its way down The Mall

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child
NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

Nick and Chris Phip

‘They should be taken off the streets completely’: zombie knives and machetes causing 'misery' declares Crime Minister
Shelagh Fogarty

'The dead zone!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM's claims that anti-maths mindset is holding back UK economy
James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest
Nick and Education Secretary

Education Secretary stumbles over simple maths equation after government plans to tackle 'anti-maths' mindset
nick and grand national protestor

'Your colleagues have blood on their hands!': Grand National protester battled desperate allergy to ‘protect’ racehorses
Richard Hoiles defends horse racing.

Commentator Richard Hoiles defends horse racing after three horses die at the Grand National
Greg Hands tells Andrew Castle public services are in 'great shape'.

Public services in 'good shape' says Tory chairman Greg Hands

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit