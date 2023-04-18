'Like a pack of animals': Father and son jailed after murdering his ex-wife's new lover

Wayne and Riley Peckham were jailed for murder after they savagely beat Matthew Rodwell to death over his relationship with Kerry Peckham in January last year. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

A jilted husband has been jailed for 24 years after viciously beating his cheating wife's lover - alongside his accomplice son.

Wayne Peckham, 49, and Riley Peckham, 23, savagely beat Matthew Rodwell, 39, to death on January 23 last year in a jealous rage over Rodwell's relationship with Kerry Peckham.

Riley shouted "You're going to die, you're going to die" after Matthew was found sheltering from the vicious duo in a cupboard at Kerry's Norfolk home.

The pair kicked, stamped and punched Rodwell in what the court heard was a "planned and vicious assault" by the pair acting in "joint enterprise" to punish Rodwell for his relationship with Kerry.

Matthew was also thrown down the stairs during the fatal incident.

Both Peckhams were convicted of murder at Norwich Crown Court today and jailed for a total of 42 years.

Wayne Peckham was sentenced to 24 years imprisonment and Riley was slapped with an 18-year sentence.

During Matthew's final day, Riley climbed onto the roof of the house before entering through an open window.

A 999 call operator described during the trial the terror in the voice of the deadly duo's victim before the beating began.

During the ordeal, Kerry received blows as she desperately tried to prevent her ex from reaching Matthew.

When officers arrived, they heard screaming from inside the property and found Matthew laying in the hall.

Wayne tried to evade officers by hiding behind a curtain but was promptly found and arrested by cops.

Wayne Peckham was jailed for 24 years for the murder of his love rival in Norwich. Picture: PA

Read More: Teenagers plead guilty to murder after Iowa teacher’s killing

Riley was arrested later that day after fleeing the scene and cowering at the home of his step-grandfather.

Matthew died at the scene despite paramedics' attempts to save him and his cause of death was recorded as strangulation alongside more than 40 other injuries.

Riley Peckham was jailed for 18 years at Norwich Crown Court for Matthew's killing. Picture: PA

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Major Investigation Team, said in a press statement: "This was a harrowing and brutal murder and I know some of the evidence given in court, especially the 999 call, has been difficult to listen to.

"In this call, we hear the final frightening moments of Matthew's life, a life taken by the actions of two men overcome with jealousy and rage, acting like a pack of animals."

Prosecuting counsel Ms Karmy-Jones described the attack on Matthew as a “planned and vicious assault”, adding that “Riley and Wayne were at the time of the incidents not just father and son, but close allies.

She concluded: “Both of them were content to use aggression and violence to achieve their aims".