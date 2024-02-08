Father who had face chewed off by a bear gets 'revenge' by turning animal into kebab

8 February 2024, 16:16 | Updated: 8 February 2024, 16:25

Pär Sundström
Pär Sundström. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A father and son who were attacked by a bear in Sweden while on a hunting trip got their "ultimate revenge" by shooting it dead and turning it into kebabs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pär Sundström, 42, had his face chewed off after being smashed to the ground by the bear in August 2023.

He and his son Evert, 14, had been on a bear hunt and were told the animal was close by when they saw it coming towards them.

The female bear swerved a shot and took aim at Pär, charging towards him at full speed. She bit into his cheek and he was forced to shoot at her again as she stood over him.

Evert then stepped in, using his karate skills to punch the bear in the head in a desperate attempt to defend his father.

"I got so terribly angry and thought I had to do something..." Evert said. "I practice karate and I ran forward and hit the bear's head as hard as I could with my clenched hand. Then I don't remember anything."

The enraged animal turned on him, biting his arm and throwing him around - giving Pär enough time to grab his rifle and shoot it dead.

As the father and son were airlifted to hospital, fellow hunters arrived to process the bear. There was enough meat to supply the family for months, with them making kebabs, tacos and goulash.

"Stuffing a taco with the meat of a bear that bit me in the face was truly the ultimate revenge in my eyes," Pär told Aftonbladet.

Read more: British countryside is a 'racist and colonial' white space, wildlife charities claim

Read more: World breaches critical 1.5C global warming threshold across entire year for the first time

Recollecting his experience, Pär said: "I needed to wait for the right sight to shoot, so that Evert wouldn't be behind the bear and risk being hit."

It was after Evert's intervention that he realised that he had lost chunks of his face during the attack.

"It splattered like hell, there was blood everywhere," the 42-year-old said. He picked up parts of his face off the forest floor with hopes of it being reattached.

"It was a big piece and I didn't want to waste it because I thought they would be able to sew it back in the hospital," he said.

Evert called emergency services and his dad was airlifted to hospital before being rushed into a 13-hour surgery.

"I was relieved that the bear couldn't do any more damage, but it was terrible to see dad," he said.

"I think Evert is a hero because I think he saved my life right then and there, simply because he reacted as quickly as he did," Pär added.

Doctors tried to sew his cheek back on but failed. They instead had to reconstruct it using flesh from his thigh.

There is an estimated population of around 3,000 brown bears in Sweden.

They tend to stay away from humans but there have been several instances of attacks in the country - mostly by females who are trying to defend their cubs.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Keir Starmer has confirmed Labour will ditch the green pledge.

Keir Starmer slashes Labour's £28bn green spending pledge in major U-turn

Germany US Ukraine

German chancellor heads for US to send ‘clear signal’ to Putin on Ukraine aid

Josh Guilder, 23, swiped dummies from five youngsters around Harlow, Essex, between February 10 and August 7 last year, police said

Homeless thief who snatched dummies from babies' mouths because he was 'never weened from soothers' is jailed

Aerial view of the volcano erupting north of Grindavik, Iceland

Volcano in south-western Iceland erupts for third time since December

Brianna Ghey's mum has addressed Sunak's comments.

Brianna Ghey’s grieving mother breaks silence on Rishi Sunak’s PMQs trans jibe

Riverwalk apartment building, Millbank, Westminster, London

Parents of teen who posed as oligarch's son before falling from Thames apartment criticise police over investigation

Ed Miliband is expected to back Starmer's green pledge U-turn.

Ed Miliband ‘to support Labour ditching flagship £28bn green pledge’ following speculation he could resign

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr, parents of a baby who was decapitated during delivery, during a press conference at their lawyers office in Atlanta.

Death of baby decapitated during delivery at Georgia hospital ruled a homicide

Cruel mum and dad forced daughter to use wheelchair for four years to claim extra disability benefits

Cruel mum and dad forced daughter to use wheelchair for four years to claim extra disability benefits

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the country’s parliamentary elections in Peshawar, Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif strikes confident note in Pakistan vote marred by Khan imprisonment

Snow has fallen in the UK.

Brits warned they could be stranded as snow hits UK with up to 10 inches expected amid arrival of wintry conditions

Christian Bale

Christian Bale breaks ground on foster homes project

The British countryside is a 'racist, colonial' white space.

British countryside is a 'racist and colonial' white space, wildlife charities claim

A Palestinian child looks at the damage to his family’s house after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes kill 13 in southern Gaza town that could be next target in war

Rishi Sunak has refused to apologise over his comments

Sunak refuses to apologise to Brianna Ghey's family over trans jibe insisting what he said was 'absolutely legitimate'

The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal is presented to the press in Paris

Medals for Paris 2024 Olympics embedded with pieces of Eiffel Tower

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Matheson has quit as Scotland's health secretary

Scotland's health secretary Michael Matheson quits after racking up £11,000 iPad bill on holiday
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Nasa’s Pace mission lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida

Nasa climate satellite blasts off to survey oceans and atmosphere of Earth

Hot January

‘Lost winter’ as global temperatures reach new high

Two properties linked to Ezedi have been raided in Newcastle

Armed police hunting Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi launch dawn raids on pizza takeaway and flat
Boris Nadezhdin

Russian politician urging peace in Ukraine rejected as presidential candidate

Flamingo Ingo stands in the sunlight in a small lake next to his fellow flamingos at Berlin Zoo in 2018

Berlin Zoo mourns oldest resident Ingo the Flamingo

A man accused of being a Russian spy worked for the Foreign Office and met senior politicians and royals

Russian 'spy' worked for Foreign Office and met King Charles after being granted asylum in UK
Pakistan Elections

Pakistan heads to the polls in the wake of bombings

Taylor Swift performs as part of The Eras Tour at the Tokyo Dome

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour heads to Disney+ with five new songs added

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift demands university student stops tracking her private jet

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William joked about recent royal health woes during a London Air Ambulance fundraiser with Tom Cruise

Prince William jokes about 'getting away from it all' after Princess Kate's surgery and King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Prince William 'appreciates public's kindness' as he addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise

‘It means a great deal to us’: Prince William thanks public for support amid King Charles and Kate's health struggles
King Charles

King Charles makes first public statement since his shock cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit