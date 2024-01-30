Father of man killed by TikTok influencer and mother says he 'was groomed' by the married older woman

30 January 2024, 06:29

The father of a man killed by a TikTok influencer and her mother said he was 'groomed' by the older woman
The father of a man killed by a TikTok influencer and her mother said he was 'groomed' by the older woman. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man who was murdered by a TikTok influencer and her mother after he threatened to expose his affair with the older woman was "groomed" by her, his father has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Saqib Hussain, 21, and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, also 21, died after they were rammed off the road on the A46 in Leicestershire in February 2022.

Ansreen Bukhari, 46, was jailed for Mr Hussain's death after he said he would expose their illicit relationship.

Her TikTok influencer daughter Mahek, 24, asked her followers to "jump" Mr Hussain to guarantee his silence, and was also sent to prison.

Mr Hussain's father Sajad has spoken out for the first time since the murders, saying that Mahek's social media fame meant "she thought she was untouchable, above the law."

Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen Bukhari
Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen Bukhari. Picture: Alamy

He said that his son was only 18 when she met Ansreen, and that she was older than his own mother. He "fully trusted her", Sajad said.

He told the Sun: "He was so young. It might not have been illegal, but it was still grooming, I think.. She should have known better."

Mr Hussain was killed alongside Mr Ijazuddin after they were lured to a Tesco on the pretence that they were to be given back £3,000 that Mr Hussain had spent on dates with Ms Bukhari.

But they were ambushed, pursued and forced off the road, leaving Mr Ijazuddin's Skoda Fabia "split in two" early on February 11.

Mr Hussain made a 999 call just moments before he died, saying they were being rammed off the road by attackers wearing balaclavas who were in two cars.

"They're trying to kill me, they're trying to kill me. I'm just getting rammed off the road," he said.

He can then be heard saying "Please, I am begging you" and "Oh my God" before a scream, then the call ends suddenly when an impact is heard.

The car was found ablaze by a tree near the Six Hills junction, not far from Leicester.

Bukhari was prominent on TikTok
Bukhari was prominent on TikTok. Picture: Instagram

Both women denied two counts of murder but were found guilty of murder at Leicester Crown Court last year. Mahek was given 31 years and eight months in prison, while her mother was sentenced to 26 years and nine months.

Rekan Karwan, 29, and Raees Jamal, 22, were jailed for life.

Others were found guilty of manslaughter. Natasha Akhtar, 23, was sent to prison for 11 years and eight months, Ameer Jamal, 28, was put behind bars for 14 years and eight months, and Sanaf Gulamustafa, 23, was jailed for 14 years and nine months.

Collingwood Thompson KC, prosecuting, said the crash was "no ordinary traffic accident", saying a police investigation found a "story of love, obsession, extortion and... cold-blooded murder".

Read more: Activist jailed for scaling Dartford Bridge slams sentence saying climate crisis 'should've been taken into account'

After Mr Hussain's family told police about a three year affair between him and Ansreen, it was found he "appeared to be in love” with the older woman, while Mahek tolerated it, even if she did not approve of it, Mr Thompson told the court.

"That there was a sexual relationship is also clear," he said.

"A number of sexually-explicit videos and pictures were found, involving both Saqib Hussain and Ansreen Bukhari.

"The existence of that material is at the very centre of this case because it was what that material could do that the Crown say led to... the murder of these two young men."

Ansreen had tried to end their relationship, but Mr Hussain "could not accept that decision", and bombarded her with messages where he told her he loved her and begged her to stay with him, as well as angrier texts.

Mr Hussain was killed in Leicestershire
Mr Hussain was killed in Leicestershire. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Then he turned to blackmail and threatened to send sexual material to her husband, Mr Thompson said.

Mahek sent a message to her mother which said: "I'll get him jumped by guys and he won't know what day it is."

She told Mr Hussain: "I am sorry that this year you'll be gone, Saqib."

Read more: Keir Starmer slams Diane Abbott as he condemns 'anti-Semitic' letter amid calls to expel MP from Labour party

Mr Thompson told the court that the others "then became involved in what happened", with the family, from Stoke, needing to "silence" Mr Hussain.

Mr Ijazuddin was wholly innocent, prosecutors say
Mr Ijazuddin was wholly innocent, prosecutors say. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Mr Ijazuddin was "completely innocent", and had offered to drive his friend that night – ultimately ending up in "the wrong place at the wrong time".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Officials raid Toyota factory

Toyota plant raided as part of probe into cheating over engine tests

Kyle Walker's sister in law has broken her silence

Kyle Walker's sister-in-law accuses Man City star's 'evil' mistress Lauryn Goodman of 'tormenting' wife Annie Kilner

'Fairer' social housing reforms will ensure system used 'in the right way' by those who 'play by the rules', the Housing Minister told LBC

'Fairer' social housing reforms will ensure system used 'in the right way' by those who 'play by the rules'

Giant snowman in Anchorage

Roofs on three buildings collapse as Alaska is hit by record snowfall

Kanye West confronted a woman questioning the "free will" of his wife

Kanye West confronts woman questioning wife Bianca Censori's 'free will' ahead of Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony

HSBC has been fined £57.4 million

HSBC fined £57m over 'serious failings' to protect customer deposits

Pakistan Politics

Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail on official secrets charges

Prince Harry

Harry wants second trial with Mirror publisher over phone-hacking claims despite winning £140k in December

Elon Musk's Neuralink company has cleared a major hurdle

First human gets brain implant 'to control phone or computer just by thinking' from Elon Musk's Neuralink

Max and Mason were 'innocent victims'

Teenage boys stabbed to death in Bristol were 'innocent victims' who were 'in the wrong place at the wrong time'

The US has vowed to take 'all actions necessary' after the deaths of three soldiers in Jordan

US to take 'all necessary actions' after airstrike kills 3 soldiers, amid warnings of impact on Gaza hostage talks

Venezuela Maria Corina Machado

Sanctions relief ended after opposition leader blocked from election

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea launches missiles for third time this month says South Korea

After a long night Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed that the the DUP had finally come to an agreement after crunch talks

DUP endorses deal to restore Northern Ireland's devolved Parliament after crunch talks

As the Isle of Man becomes the first part of the British Isles to scrap the penny coin, collectors have urged to save the 1p copper

Coin collectors call for 1p coin to be saved as the penny faces getting scrapped

Travel misery will be stepped up from Tuesday 30 January to Monday 5 February with walkouts in the long-running dispute over pay and working conditions

Ministers warned new minimum service levels was doomed to fail as rail networks grind to a halt

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cher

Judge denies Cher temporary conservatorship over son’s money

Chilling new footage has emerged of Constance Marten and her lover with their newborn baby allegedly hidden underneath Marten’s puffer jacket

CCTV shows Constance Marten and her lover with their newborn 'hidden up her coat'

Murdaugh Killings Appeal

Judge denies new double murder trial for disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh

Jam Master Jay

Revenge drove two men accused of killing Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay – prosecutors

United States Mideast

Enemy drone that killed US troops ‘mistaken for US drone’, report suggests

Brazil Intelligence Probe

Police in Brazil investigate Bolsonaro’s son for alleged spying on opponents

French farmers have taken Paris under ‘siege’ after 800 tractors surrounded the capital

French farmers to ‘starve Parisians’ with tractor blockade

Serbia Shooting Trial

Trial begins of parents of boy accused over Serbia school shooting

OBIT N Scott Momaday

N Scott Momaday, Pulitzer-winning giant of Native American stories, dies at 89

The Pentagon has named the three American soldiers that were killed in Sunday's attack in Jordan

US soldiers killed in Jordan attack named by Pentagon, as report shows drone may have passed by mistake

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has left the London Clinic hours after Kate went home

King Charles leaves hospital three days after undergoing prostate treatment hours after Kate released
Charles has extended his hospital stay

Camilla returns to Charles' bedside as he 'extends hospital stay following prostate surgery'
Kate has left the London Clinic

Kate goes home to Windsor and 'is making good progress' after 14 days in hospital following abdominal surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit