'Mum, it's my neck': Father reveals desperate last words of law student stabbed to death over designer coats

Hussain Chaudhry and his father speaking to LBC. Picture: LBC

By Fran Way

The dad of a law student stabbed to death in front of his family outside of his own home has revealed his desperate last words: "Mum, it's my neck."

Hussain Chaudhry was 18 when he was killed by vicious thugs using a machete in Walthamstow.

The law student had been selling jackets on social media to make extra money and on the day he died his customers were Marvin Ward, 19, and Alex Morris, 18.

Marvin Ward (left) and Alex Morris (right). Picture: Met Police

They had asked to go inside his home after Morris asked if he had the jacket in a smaller size.

After initially appearing to be willing to pay for the jacket, Ward and Morris then got knives out and threatened Hussain.

Ward had ordered a cab to pick the pair up while Morris demanded to go upstairs to the students room.

Morris began searching the home for more jackets while Ward held Hussain at knifepoint in the living room.

The family home of Hussain Chaudhry. Picture: LBC

Hussain heard his mother arrive and went to protect her as his brothers came out of their room when they heard something happening.

They managed to detain Morris but the fight spilled onto the street.

Hussain Chaudhry's father speaking to LBC. Picture: LBC

Hussain's father described the moments leading up to his death: "Hussain's punching literally knocked him over but as he's going down, in an arching motion bought the knife over and basically cut Hussain [in his throat].

"He severed his jugular completely, the knife went all the way through to the back of his ribs. It's quite horrific.

"He literally just collapses. The mini cab driver caught him and he laid him down, and eventually he's on the floor, my wife is there.

"My wife lifted up his jumper because there's blood everywhere and his last words were 'mum, it's my neck', those were his last words.

"The pathologist said from the moment he ascertained the injury he would have had about 40 to 60 seconds.”

Hussain Chaudhry. Picture: Family

Ward and Morris, both of Ilford, were found guilty of manslaughter on December 17 after a seven-week trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

Both were sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for manslaughter.

Describing the horror and the grief, his father said: "It's so pathetic you almost pity that person, like where is your brain? Why would you do that and go to that extreme over something so trivial?

"People say time will heal; it's not really like that. It doesn’t heal. You just get used to it. You just get used to that emotional turmoil – it's there when I wake up in the morning and it's there when I go to sleep. You just have to live with it."