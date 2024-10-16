Father and toddler rushed to hospital after 'unprovoked' attack in west London, as police hunt suspect

The suspect police are looking for. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A father was shoved to the floor while walking with his toddler child, in an unprovoked attack in west London that left him with a fractured eye socket.

The man was walking with his 3-year-old on Westbourne Grove in Notting Hill at around 1pm on October 5 when an unknown man attacked them.

CCTV showed the victim falling to the floor and hitting his head on a wall, resulting in bleeding and heavy bruising, as well as the damage to his eye socket.

He and his child were rushed to hospital. They have since been discharged but will still need more treatment.

Police are hunting for the suspect, who is a black man aged around 40, of medium to large build.

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue trousers, white trainers and a blue baseball cap.

Officers said that although enquiries are ongoing they think the attack was unprovoked.

If you recognise this man or if you have any information which could help, please report it to police online or call 101 quoting 3239/05OCT24.

Alternatively this can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.