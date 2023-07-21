Father who repeatedly screamed 'No!' when wife said she was pregnant again explains his reaction

James Cofer reacted with sadness to his wife's pregnancy news. Picture: TikTok

By Kit Heren

A man who exclaimed 'No!' over and over again after his wife said she was pregnant with another child has explained his feelings.

Father-of-four James Cofer said he was "pretty embarrassed" by his strong reaction to his wife Anissa's pregnancy news.

Ms Cofer let her husband open the pregnancy test while filming him - and his stunned reaction has got more than 8 million views.

Mr Cofer said in the video: "I'm not f***ing playing. Stop playing with me. Anissa, no! I'm not... no! NOOO!"

He later said his reaction was motivated by the stress of having a fifth child.

He told Today: "I was thinking, financially, can we handle this? And then I started thinking about the stress of overstretching our hands. You want to be able to give each child individual attention and love."

Warning: Strong language

"What you saw (in the video) was a rollercoaster of fear, stress and anxiety."

He added: "I’d never want my spouse to think that I’m not supportive. She’s the glue that holds our family together."

Anissa told the media: "I wasn’t upset at all. I knew he just needed a minute to process the news, ten minutes later, he was super happy and we celebrated."

The video has garnered more than eight million views on TikTok, with commenters' reactions split.

One said that James' reaction was "raw and realistic," while others said that they "feel bad for the wife."

One viewer said: “This is real. And it’s OK. It’s totally OK."

Another urged Anissa to "divorce him now,”

A man who saw the video said: "As a father of two boys I know where’s he coming from but that’s not how you react to the lady what’s [sic] about her feelings my guys."