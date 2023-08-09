Breaking News

FBI agents shoot and kill man suspected of threatening Joe Biden ahead of president's Utah visit

9 August 2023, 21:33 | Updated: 9 August 2023, 21:53

It is understood that FBI agents shot and killed a man who allegedly made threats against the US president.
By Jenny Medlicott

FBI agents have shot and killed a man suspected of threatening the US President Joe Biden.

A man from Utah has been killed by FBI agents after he was accused of making violent threats against Joe Biden.

Agents were attempting to serve arrest and search warrants at the man’s residence in Provo, Utah when the shooting occurred, just hours before the president was due to arrive in the state.

Craig Deleeuw Robertson of Provo was under investigation for allegedly making threats against Biden and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to court documents.

The suspect allegedly referred to the president’s planned trip to Utah and mentioned owning a “sniper”.

Court documents also allege he referenced a "presidential assassination" in a Facebook post in 2022.

The raid happened at about 06:15 local time in Provo, about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Biden is expected to depart New Mexico later on Wednesday bound for Utah, where tomorrow he is to deliver remarks and attend a campaign reception before returning to the White House.

