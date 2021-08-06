Feline Pancytopenia: Vet's stark warning for cat owners amid pet food recall

6 August 2021, 09:49

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

At least 330 cats died from a mysterious illness vets believe could be linked to recalled cat food, according to the British Veterinary Association

Vets across the UK have treated at least 528 cases of feline pancytopenia.

Speaking to LBC Daniella Dos Santos the Senior Vice President at the British Veterinary Association, and said the illness causes the number of red and white blood cells and platelets in cats to rapidly decrease, causing serious illness which can often be fatal.

She warned the disease now has a 63% mortality rate.

There has been an increase in cases of pancytopenia in cats with the Food Standards Agency suggesting there is a possible link to the cat food products listed below.

The Food Standards Agency is advising cat owners not to give their pets food made by manufacturer Fold Hill as a precaution. Pancytopenia can also be caused by:

  • Toxins
  • Sepsis
  • Blood cancer
  • Bone cancer
  • Infectious diseases
  • Immune system disorders

The FSA said: "Fold Hill Foods is taking the precautionary action of recalling several hypoallergenic cat food products because of safety concerns.

Full list of products being recalled

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Salmon

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

AVA Adult Mature Chicken 7+

Pack size 2kg and 4kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Senior Chicken 12+

Pack size 2kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Sensitive Skin & Stomach

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Weight Management

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Hairball

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Oral Care

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA British Shorthair

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Persian

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Maine Coon

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Salmon 1+ Years

Pack size 800g

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

Applaws Kitten Dry Chicken

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Chicken 1+ Years

Pack size 800g

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Lamb

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Duck

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Ocean Fish

Pack size 350g, 1.8kg and 6kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Senior Chicken

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

AVA Kitten Chicken

Pack size 300g and 2kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Adult Chicken

Pack size 300g, 2kg and 4kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Adult Fish

Pack size 2kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Buildings were set alight during the five nights of riots.

London riots: 10 years from MP's 'darkest, bleakest days'

Those who have had both doses of the Covid vaccine will not need to isolate.

Why Wales will let fully-vaccinated avoid isolating before England
The energy price cap has risen again

Price cap rise: Why are energy bills going up?

Lebanon Israel

Hezbollah fires rockets after Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon
A volunteer

Hundreds of volunteers help crews tackling Turkey wildfires

The Hiroshima memorial

Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

David Lammy: Starmer is right to embrace Tony Blair's legacy

'Are you listening to yourself?': Eddie Mair grills Business Minister Paul Scully

'Are you listening to yourself?': Eddie Mair grills Business Minister Paul Scully
Govt announcement on Visa rules a 'cynical headline grab', says tour manager

Government announcement on visa rules a 'cynical headline grab', says tour manager
Lisa Nandy: We owe a duty to people who helped UK media outlets report from Afghanistan

Lisa Nandy: We owe a duty to people who helped UK media report from Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Ex-Soldier says lost lives 'were for nothing'

Ex-Soldier says British lives lost in Afghanistan 'were for nothing'
The Tory MP was speaking to LBC

'British troops must return to Afghanistan,' Tobais Ellwood says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London