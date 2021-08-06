Feline Pancytopenia: Vet's stark warning for cat owners amid pet food recall

By EJ Ward

At least 330 cats died from a mysterious illness vets believe could be linked to recalled cat food, according to the British Veterinary Association

Vets across the UK have treated at least 528 cases of feline pancytopenia.

Speaking to LBC Daniella Dos Santos the Senior Vice President at the British Veterinary Association, and said the illness causes the number of red and white blood cells and platelets in cats to rapidly decrease, causing serious illness which can often be fatal.

She warned the disease now has a 63% mortality rate.

There has been an increase in cases of pancytopenia in cats with the Food Standards Agency suggesting there is a possible link to the cat food products listed below.

The Food Standards Agency is advising cat owners not to give their pets food made by manufacturer Fold Hill as a precaution. Pancytopenia can also be caused by:

Toxins

Sepsis

Blood cancer

Bone cancer

Infectious diseases

Immune system disorders

The FSA said: "Fold Hill Foods is taking the precautionary action of recalling several hypoallergenic cat food products because of safety concerns.

Full list of products being recalled

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Salmon

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

AVA Adult Mature Chicken 7+

Pack size 2kg and 4kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Senior Chicken 12+

Pack size 2kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Sensitive Skin & Stomach

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Weight Management

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Hairball

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Oral Care

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA British Shorthair

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Persian

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Maine Coon

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Salmon 1+ Years

Pack size 800g

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

Applaws Kitten Dry Chicken

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Chicken 1+ Years

Pack size 800g

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Lamb

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Duck

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Ocean Fish

Pack size 350g, 1.8kg and 6kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

Applaws Cat Dry Senior Chicken

Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Batch code GB218E5009

Best before All date codes

AVA Kitten Chicken

Pack size 300g and 2kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Adult Chicken

Pack size 300g, 2kg and 4kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes

AVA Adult Fish

Pack size 2kg

Batch code All batch codes

Best before All date codes