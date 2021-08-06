James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Feline Pancytopenia: Vet's stark warning for cat owners amid pet food recall
6 August 2021, 09:49
At least 330 cats died from a mysterious illness vets believe could be linked to recalled cat food, according to the British Veterinary Association
Vets across the UK have treated at least 528 cases of feline pancytopenia.
Speaking to LBC Daniella Dos Santos the Senior Vice President at the British Veterinary Association, and said the illness causes the number of red and white blood cells and platelets in cats to rapidly decrease, causing serious illness which can often be fatal.
She warned the disease now has a 63% mortality rate.
There has been an increase in cases of pancytopenia in cats with the Food Standards Agency suggesting there is a possible link to the cat food products listed below.
The Food Standards Agency is advising cat owners not to give their pets food made by manufacturer Fold Hill as a precaution. Pancytopenia can also be caused by:
- Toxins
- Sepsis
- Blood cancer
- Bone cancer
- Infectious diseases
- Immune system disorders
The FSA said: "Fold Hill Foods is taking the precautionary action of recalling several hypoallergenic cat food products because of safety concerns.
Full list of products being recalled
Applaws Cat Dry Chicken
Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg
Batch code GB218E5009
Best before All date codes
Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Salmon
Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg
Batch code GB218E5009
Best before All date codes
AVA Adult Mature Chicken 7+
Pack size 2kg and 4kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Senior Chicken 12+
Pack size 2kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Sensitive Skin & Stomach
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Weight Management
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Hairball
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Oral Care
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA British Shorthair
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Persian
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Maine Coon
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Salmon 1+ Years
Pack size 800g
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
Applaws Kitten Dry Chicken
Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg
Batch code GB218E5009
Best before All date codes
by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Chicken 1+ Years
Pack size 800g
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Lamb
Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg
Batch code GB218E5009
Best before All date codes
Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Duck
Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg
Batch code GB218E5009
Best before All date codes
Applaws Cat Dry Ocean Fish
Pack size 350g, 1.8kg and 6kg
Batch code GB218E5009
Best before All date codes
Applaws Cat Dry Senior Chicken
Pack size 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg
Batch code GB218E5009
Best before All date codes
AVA Kitten Chicken
Pack size 300g and 2kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Adult Chicken
Pack size 300g, 2kg and 4kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes
AVA Adult Fish
Pack size 2kg
Batch code All batch codes
Best before All date codes