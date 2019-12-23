Female passenger dies almost two weeks after bus hit Swansea railway bridge

Jessica Jing Ren died almost two weeks after the Swansea bus crash. Picture: South Wales Police / @krsty23

A woman who was onboard a double-decker bus which smashed into a railway bridge in Swansea almost two weeks ago has died in hospital.

Jessica Jing Ren, 36, was one of eight people injured in the crash on Neath Road on December 12.

She had been a visiting academic at Swansea University, joining from Huaghuai University in China.

In a statement issued through South Wales Police, her family described her as a loving wife and devoted mother.

"It is with the saddest regret that the family of Jessica Jing Ren have announced the passing of Jessica at the age of 36 years, following the tragic traffic incident on the 12th December in Swansea," they said.

"Jessica was the loving wife of Wenquang Wang, a devoted mother to five-year-old Yushu Wang and the cherished daughter of Mingqi Ren.

"Jessica had been a visiting academic who had joined the Accounting and Finance department in the School of Management in Swansea University in July this year, from Huanghuai University in China.

"A much loved and talented academic, Jessica will be deeply missed by her family and her friends both in China and in Swansea and will leave a great void in their lives."

American Olympic gold medallist Kevin Young, 53, was also injured in the crash, suffering a head wound and two broken ribs.

The bus hit a railway bridge on Neath Road on December 12. Picture: @krsty23

Mr Young, who remains the 400m hurdles world record holder after his victory in the 1992 Games in Barcelona, is studying for a Master's degree in sports ethics and integrity at Swansea University.

South Wales Police said a 63-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident had been released under investigation.

A spokeswoman said: "We continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision which happened at about 9.40am or for anyone who was in the area and has dash cam footage.

"If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting occurrence 1900456484."