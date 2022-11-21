Female prison officer who gave birth to inmate's baby jailed for two years after birth certificate exposed fling

Corinne Redhead, 29, initially denied any misconduct allegations. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A female prison officer who gave birth to an inmate's baby has been jailed for two years, after her fling with the felon was accidentally exposed by the baby’s birth certificate.

Corinne Redhead, 29, initially denied any misconduct allegations after sexual texts messages between her and inmate Robert O’Connor were discovered.

However, the baby’s birth certificate proved otherwise, with O’Connor noted as the father.

The secret year-long relationship began while Redhead was working at The Mount Prison in Bovingdon, Hertfordshire, with questions only being raised six-months into her pregnancy.

Police were tipped off about the clandestine fling in 2019, with officers raiding O’Connor’s cell, where a mobile phone containing text messages was found in the u-bend of his toilet.

The Mount Prison in Bovingdon, Hertfordshire, where O'Connor was held. Picture: Alamy

One conversation containing sexual messages saw as many as 100 texts exchanged in just 72 hours.

Judge Michael Simon told Ms Redhead: "You were utterly in breach of your professional duty."

Arrested shortly after the phone’s discovery, Redhead initially denied a sexual relationship with O’Connor, who was serving a 10-year prison sentence.

She gave birth to the child three months later.

Jailed for 25 months, the court heard how she changed her story after police later gained possession of the child’s birth certificate, which proved the conclusive piece of evidence.

Redhead’s lawyer, Drea Becker, told Luton Crown Court: “She is of previous good character and has made a very terrible mistake.

The Mount Prison in Bovingdon, Hertfordshire, where O'Connor was held. Picture: Google Maps

“Over a period of months, she fell in love with a man called Robert O'Connor.

“She makes it clear there is no excuse. She expresses remorse and shame.”

The court also heard how Redhead was stored in O’Connor’s phone as ‘My Baby’.

However, the judge said: “This was not a momentary lapse, but was carried out over an extended period of time.

Adding: “You could and should have stepped back, reported Mr O’Connor and stepped back from the relationship.”