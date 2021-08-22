Fifth arrest after group 'fired weapon indiscriminately' at barbecue

22 August 2021, 09:47

The shooting happened at Clarence Gardens in North London
The shooting happened at Clarence Gardens in North London. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by officers investigating a shooting at a barbecue in North London.

Police said five unknown males arrived at the gathering in Clarence Gardens in Camden and "indiscriminately" shot a firearm into a crowd, injuring four people.

Armed officers and paramedics rushed to the scene and a a 17 year old girl, two women aged 19 and 73, and a 28 year old man were taken to hospital in the incident late on August 14.

One has been discharged but the other three are not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

Officers on Sunday said they had arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday.

The Met has also arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent on Tuesday.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on Wednesday night.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and robbery, as well as possession of a firearm with intent.

The 17-year-old was held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and possession of a firearm with intent.

Another 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

All five have been bailed until September.

