Final image of UK businessman and his son before they boarded Titanic tourist sub on Father's Day

The final images of the Dawood family before the sub trip. Picture: Family Handout

By Emma Soteriou

The final image of businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son has emerged before the pair boarded the Titanic tourist sub on Father's Day.

Shahzada Dawood, 58, and his son Suleman, 19, were pictured smiling in orange life jackets shortly before boarding the Titan vessel.

They were among five to have died after the "catastrophic implosion" of the sub.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was also on the trip along with UK billionaire Hamish Harding and French explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet, having paid $250,000 a head.

Rush flew to London to personally reassure businessman Mr Dawood and his son that the Titan sub was safe ahead of the voyage, family said on Monday.

Three months before, Rush and his wife met with them to brief them on the trip.

Mr Dawood's wife, Christine Dawood, said that Rush spoke to the family about the sub's design and safety but technical details of the trip remained unclear.

"That engineering side, we just had no idea," Ms Dawood told The New York Times.

"I mean, you sit in a plane without knowing how the engine works."

The Dawood family had become fascinated with the Titanic after visiting an exhibition in Singapore in 2012.

Rush is said to have believed the journey was "safer than crossing the street", despite previous warnings from experts that there were safety risks.

The Dawoods. Picture: Family Handout

Ms Dawood said she was on board the Titan's mother ship, the Polar Prince, with the couple's 17-year-old daughter Alina in St John's in Newfoundland. She was told not to worry when then sub lost contact.

The group was given two briefings before they left and were told to put on warm clothing to deal with cold temperatures.

They were also told to go on a "low-residue diet" prior to the voyage, and instructed not to have coffee in the morning.

The group were expected to be in total darkness and listening to their favourite music as the vessel descended.

They were hoping to become one of the few people alive to have seen the 12,000ft-deep wreck of the Titanic with their own eyes.

On Thursday 22 June, four days after the sub had suffered communication failures, the debris of the sub was discovered.

It was uncovered by a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) at 3800 metres below the surface of the water.

Presumed human remains were later found, with the US Coast Guard saying in a statement: "United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident."