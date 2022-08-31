Live

Follow live: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss go head to head at the final Tory leadership hustings

By Sophie Barnett

Tonight Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will go head to head in a bid to win over Conservative Party members at the final Tory leadership hustings - follow it LIVE here with LBC.

Nick Ferrari will host the twelfth, and final, Tory leadership hustings live on Global Player from 7pm, as the Conservative party membership gears up to vote on the new party leader.

The final two candidates, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss, will make their final pitches at Wembley Arena to win over members ahead of the appointment of a new prime minister on Monday.

