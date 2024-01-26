Final words of Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama prisoner executed by nitrogen gas after losing two last-ditch appeals

26 January 2024, 08:51 | Updated: 26 January 2024, 09:02

Kenneth Eugene Smith
Kenneth Eugene Smith. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Kenneth Eugene Smith, who became the first US prisoner to be executed by nitrogen gas on Thursday night, told his family he loved them before he was killed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Smith, who was convicted for a 1988 murder, lost two last-ditch appeals to halt his execution in the southern state of Alabama on Thursday.

The 58-year-old had a final meal of a T-bone steak, hash browns, eggs, and brown sauce from the Waffle House chain before he was put to death.

Smith told reporters before the fatal dose was administered: "Tonight Alabama causes humanity to take a step backwards.

"I'm leaving with love, peace, and light. Thank you for supporting me. Love all of you". He made a heart sign to his wife.

As the nitrogen gas began to flow into Smith’s mask, he smiled and nodded towards his family before signing "I love you," witnesses said.

Mike Sennett, son of Smith's victim Elizabeth Sennett, and other family members speak after his execution
Mike Sennett, son of Smith's victim Elizabeth Sennett, and other family members speak after his execution. Picture: Alamy

He had been sentenced to death for killing preacher's wife Elizabeth Sennett, in a murder-for-hire plot.

Smith's legal team argued that nitrogen hypoxia was an "untested" method of execution, and constituted a cruel and unusual punishment. The appeals failed.

He was executed Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday, being pronounced dead at 8:25pm local time (12.25am UK time)

The state had already tried to put Smith to death by lethal injection two years ago but the attempt failed as the executioners were unable to raise a vein before their death warrant expired at midnight.

Anti-death penalty activists place signs along the road heading to Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala., ahead of the execution
Anti-death penalty activists place signs along the road heading to Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala., ahead of the execution. Picture: Alamy

Nitrogen hypoxia is a new method of execution that has been introduced in Alabama alongside two other states due to difficulties in procuring the drugs typically used in lethal injections.

Witnesses of his death reported Smith writhing between two to four minutes, followed by around five minutes of heavy breathing before he was pronounced dead.

His execution by nitrogen made him the first person in the world to be put to death by this method, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

His spiritual adviser labelled the execution “disgusting”, claiming he struggled for minutes.

"A great evil was unleashed on the state of Alabama tonight,” Reverend Jeffrey Hood said.

A sign for Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama
A sign for Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama. Picture: Alamy

The state had said before the execution Smith would become unconscious within seconds and would die within minutes.

Speaking after his execution, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, confirmed Smith’s death.

She said: “After more than 30 years and attempt after attempt to game the system, Mr Smith has answered for his horrendous crimes.

"I pray that Elizabeth Sennett's family can receive closure after all these years dealing with that great loss."

While Ms Sennett's son, Charles Sennett Jr., told local media: "Some of these people out there say, ‘Well, he doesn’t need to suffer like that.’ Well, he didn’t ask Mama how to suffer?" said Sennett.

"They just did it. They stabbed her — multiple times."

Kenneth Eugene Smith
Kenneth Eugene Smith. Picture: Alamy

Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said Smith’s shaking appeared to be involuntary movements and all the side effects had been “expected” based on their research.

"Nothing was out of the ordinary from what we were expecting,” he said.

The Alabama Department of Corrections shared the details of Smith’s final 48 hours before his execution.

They said he was visited by family, two friends, his spiritual adviser and his attorney.

He had a breakfast of two biscuits, eggs, grape jelly, applesauce and orange juice.

His final meal was T-bone steak and eggs with hash browns.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote ahead of his death: “Having failed to kill Smith on its first attempt, Alabama has selected him as its ‘guinea pig’ to test a method of execution never attempted before.

"The world is watching."

Smith was one of two men convicted of murdering Ms Sennett, 45, in a murder-for-hire plot for $1,000 each in 1988.

Smith and his fellow hitman, John Forrest Parker, beat Ms Sennett with a fireplace implement and stabbed her in the chest and neck. Her death was staged to look like a home invasion and burglary.

Parker was executed in 2010.

The pair were brought in by Ms Sennett’s husband, a debt-laden preacher who wanted to collect insurance money. He later went onto kill himself amid investigations.

Smith admitted to being present at the time of Ms Sennett’s death but denied being the one to carry it out.

The jury made a recommendation for a life sentence but the judge overruled the recommendation, instead sentencing him to death.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles has headed to hospital for his prostate treatment

King Charles leaves Clarence House ahead of his prostate treatment

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed his health struggle from last year.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals secret health battle that led to him losing one stone in weight

Russia US Journalist

Russian court extends detention of US journalist arrested on espionage charges

Putin has issued fresh threats to the UK's allies

Putin warns UK's Nato allies 'you don't understand what will follow' in chilling new threat amid fear of war with Russia

Peru Summer

Meet Efruz, the Jack Russell terrier who loves to surf the waves of Peru

Death-Penalty Alabama-Nitrogen

Alabama executes man with nitrogen gas using new method for the first time

Carlos del Toro urged the UK to 'reassess' the size of its military

Britain should 'reassess' size of its military, head of US navy says, after UK army chief's 'call up' warning

The brother of Nottingham attack victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar has demanded a tougher sentence for her killer.

‘Grace could still be alive’: Brother of Nottingham attack victim blasts police as he demands tougher sentence

Australia Australia Day

Australians protest against British colonisation on national holiday

A family has paid tribute to Órla Baxendale after she died from eating a mislabelled cookie.

British dancer, 25, with severe peanut allergy dies after eating mislabelled cookie in US as family pays tribute

China Middle East Trade

Global trade disrupted by Red Sea attacks and low water in Panama Canal, UN says

Exclusive
Young people have "shocking" misconceptions of rape, research has found.

Two thirds of young people think you can't say no after agreeing to sex online, survey finds

Kenneth Eugene Smith was executed by nitrogen hypoxia on Thursday for the killing of Elizabeth Sennett.

Alabama inmate executed by nitrogen gas method slammed as ‘step backwards’ for humanity in final hours

Death-Penalty Alabama-Nitrogen

US Supreme Court rules Alabama can proceed with first execution by nitrogen gas

Calocane has been handed an indefinite order for the triple killings

Nottingham killer's sentence to be reviewed by Attorney General after victims' families claim he ‘got away with murder’

Jonnie Irwin was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer

Terminally ill Jonnie Irwin back in hospital and 'hasn’t slept for six nights'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bill Roache is under threat of bankruptcy for a second time

Coronation Street legend 'faces bankruptcy' after being hit with 'mystery tax bill' aged 91
Mars Helicopter

Mars helicopter will make no more flights after rotor damage – Nasa

The Constitutional Court's decision is final

French court blocks plan to allow British expats to stay in France for longer than 90 days without visa
Herbert “Cowboy” Coward

Deliverance actor Herbert Coward dies in crash aged 85

Donald Trump claims he does not know who E Jean Carroll is

'This is not America': Donald Trump testifies for less than three minutes in New York defamation case
Tyler Donnelley

Murder investigation launched after body of man, 19, found in west London park

Turkish lawmakers hold posters during a debate about Sweden’s bid to join Nato at the Turkish parliament in Ankara

Turkey finalises approval of Sweden’s bid for Nato membership

Kenneth Eugene Smith

Alabama death row inmate's plea as legal team makes last-ditch appeal to halt nitrogen execution
Trump-Columnist-Lawsuit

Trump gives evidence in defamation trial deciding on payout for columnist

Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, allegedly concealed the birth of baby girl Victoria after she became pregnant in early 2022

Runaway aristocrat ‘debated cremating dead baby with bottle of petrol’ after her daughter ‘died in her arms’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has returned to London ahead of an operation

King Charles returns to London ahead of imminent hospital operation for enlarged prostate

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate

Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy
Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit