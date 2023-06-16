Fire crews battle huge blaze on Ministry of Defence firing range with more than 12 hectares alight

Over 20 crews were in attendance at the incident at Longmoor. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

Fire crews have been tackling a huge blaze on a Ministry of Defence (MoD) firing range in Hampshire, with 12 hectares of land alight.

Hampshire Fire Service told LBC that over 20 fire crews were in attendance at around 7pm, by which point the blaze had been roaring for hours.

The fire has engulfed more than 12 hectares of forest and scrubland at Longmoor, with plumes of smoke filling the air.

Horrified drivers have been posting pictures of the smoke from nearby roads and motorways, with residents warned to stay away from the area.

Fire crews from Hampshire and Surrey are currently fighting a forest fire at Longmoor, which is 12 miles southwest of my location. Smoke is visible from my village. A very quick response to contain with 20+ crews at scene. @WildlandFirefig @FenixCanarias https://t.co/WY5iklnPeJ pic.twitter.com/p7RaOAp0Br — Surrey Palms & Exotics (@SurreyPalmsWX) June 16, 2023

A spokesperson for the MoD said the fire was being contained.

Meanwhile, Hampshire Fire Service said: "There are currently over 20 crews in attendance at the incident at Longmoor.

"More than 12 hectares are alright, with the fire in the trees and scrubland. Four hose reel jets and four land rovers are in use to fight the fire.

"Surrey Fire and Rescue are also in assistance. They are currently working on a relief strategy for crews as the incident is expected to go on for some time."