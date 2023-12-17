Fire tears through Irish hotel where 70 migrants were due to be housed

17 December 2023, 12:18 | Updated: 17 December 2023, 12:19

File photo
File photo. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A fire broke out at an Irish hotel where 70 migrants were due to be housed, hours after an anti-refugee protest was held outside the building.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police are investigating the blaze at the Ross Lake hotel in Galway, in the south of the country, which they have called a “criminal damage incident by fire”.

The 19th century building was empty and no one was hurt in the fire, which took place late on Saturday night. The flames were later under control by the fire brigade.

The hotel in Rosscahill, which has not been in use for a number of years, was due to accommodate 70 asylum seekers from next Thursday.

A protest was held outside the hotel on Saturday against the plans to host migrants there, with activists trying to blockade the entrance.

Read more: Irish police blame 'lunatic far-right faction' for Dublin riots after three children and woman stabbed

Read more: UK will create more safe and legal routes for asylum seekers 'once numbers are under control', deputy PM says

“The incident happened at around 11.35pm and afterwards fire services brought the fire under control.

"There were no persons inside the building at the time of the incident. The scene has been preserved and a technical examination will take place later today.”

Local councillor Noel Thomas said the fire caused devastating damage, adding that "it's a very sad day for an awful lot of of local people from the area.

He told local paper Galway Beo that "it was an iconic building, wedding events, christenings, occasions, birthdays all took place at that hotel.

"I myself got married in that hotel. It holds a lot of memories for a lot of people in the community."

It comes just weeks after anti-migrant riot in Dublin sparked by an Irish citizen believed to be of French-Algerian origin attacking children with a knife, seriously hurting a five-year-old girl.

Three children and a creche worker were stabbed outside a nursery in the city.

Police cars were set on fire in the "unprecedented" disorder that followed, shops were looted and burned and fighting broke out in the streets.

Police blamed a ‘lunatic hooligan faction’ for the violent scenes, fuelled by speculation about the nationality of the attacker.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen

Russia and Ukraine launch drone attacks targeting air base and Black Sea coast

Oliver Dowden

UK will create more safe and legal routes for asylum seekers 'once numbers are under control', deputy PM says

File photo of a storm in Buenos Aires

At least 13 die amid 93mph-wind Argentina storm, as sports club roof collapses during roller-skating display

Alex Batty has now returned to the UK.

British teenager Alex Batty spends first night in UK as police to interview him to piece together missing six years

Ian Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright to 'step back' from Match of the Day after 26 years

Wes Streeting has vowed to reform the NHS

Labour's Wes Streeting vows to reform 'complacent' NHS as he warns spending risks becoming 'unsustainable'

Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia’s populists seek to further tighten grip on power in tense election

Israeli military vehicles inside the Gaza Strip

Israel presses ahead in Gaza as captive killings add to concern about conduct

Michelle Mone

Michelle Mone admits she stands to benefit from £60 million Covid equipment profit

File photo of migrants heading to Europe

More than 60 dead after migrant boat headed for Europe capsizes in the Mediterranean

Matthew Perry died in October

Matthew Perry's ex calls for investigation into doctors after Friends star dies from acute effects of ketamine

Ms West said the cake was originally made for display purposes on her Instagram and TikTok

Baker goes viral after re-creating cottage from The Holiday in cake form

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

Alex Batty has now returned to the UK.

British teenager Alex Batty returns to UK after being found in France six years after disappearance

AC/DC cover art

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies aged 77

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ‘committed as ever’ to war after hostage deaths

Latest News

See more Latest News

The singer already has a number of top 10 hits around Europe.

Popstar Olly Alexander to represent UK in Eurovision 2024

As well as the UK and Germany, The US has also expressed its discomfort over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties.

David Cameron calls for 'sustainable' ceasefire amid escalating Gaza conflict, as Israel has killed 'too many civilians'
Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Kuwait ruler Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86 after weeks in hospital

Hostages shot dead by Israeli troops

Hostages were waving white flag when troops shot them dead, says Israeli army

There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite
The charges against the defendants included embezzlement, corruption, abuse of office, fraud, witness tampering and extortion.

Cardinal jailed for embezzlement in historic Vatican corruption trial

Former South African president Jacob Zuma

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma denounces ANC

Hijacked Ship MV Ruen

Indian navy monitors bulk carrier believed to have been hijacked by pirates

The golden rooster is craned up to the top of the Notre Dame cathedral spire

Notre Dame Cathedral’s new rooster installed on landmark’s spire

Cardinal Angelo Becciu

Vatican court convicts and jails cardinal over corruption scandal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their Christmas card for 2023. The image on the seasonal greeting card features and image of the couple at the Invictus Game in Dusseldorf, Germany

Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Harry in an explosive statement

'I have never hacked a phone': Piers Morgan launches blistering attack on Prince Harry after High Court ruling
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit