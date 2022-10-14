Firefighter strength tests made easier in bid to recruit more women into rescue service

An emergency rescue service's strength test for firefighters will be made easier in a push to attract more women to the role. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

An emergency rescue service's strength test for firefighters has been made easier in a push to attract more women to the role.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service has reduced the weight used in a strength test that features in its recruitment process, having discovered that the ladders it uses are 17kg lighter than previously thought, it is understood.

It's expected that the change to will lead to increasing numbers of female firefighters joining, as the shoulder press part of the assessment had been failed by numerous female candidates previously.

It also meant some candidates who were physically capable of taking up the role were being ruled out unfairly, The Telegraph reported.

In the past, applicants have been asked to complete a 35kg shoulder press, which was seen as confirmation that they would be able to lift ladders that are used when tackling fires.

However, the weight has now been dropped to 30kg, reflecting the newly registered weight of the ladders, which actually weigh 96kg, rather than the 113kg weight stated by their supplier.

The decision to change the test was made on October 5, and brought it in line with the National Fire Chiefs Council’s fitness tests recommendations, which advises a 30kg lift.

Karen Shiel, HR manager at Avon Fire and Rescue Service, which provides services in Bath & North East Somerset, Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire, said: “The ladder lift is carried out by four firefighters and they need to be able to lift the ladder above their heads to stow it onto the top of the fire appliance.

“The shoulder press test used within the selection process is designed to replicate this lift to ensure the candidate can safely lift the weight required.”

She added: “There are additional factors which are taken into account, including the potential for firefighters to be fatigued at the end of an operational incident and allowance for the different heights of each of the firefighters conducting the lift, as this affects the even weight distribution of the ladder when it is lifted.

“Following extensive research, it has been agreed that the weight within the selection tests can be reduced from 35kg to 30kg with immediate effect. The same test is applied to all candidates.”

Ms Shiel said the service worked with individuals who had been unsuccessful in previous recruitment campaigns to help them make the grade for the next campaign, and said they would look at reaching out to female candidates who had failed the strength test previously.