Firefighters rush to Westminster Station after smoke billows from control room

Firefighters were at the scene. Picture: Twitter @AKAMaryPalmer

By Daisy Stephens

Firefighters rushed to Westminster Station and around 100 people were evacuated after smoke was seen billowing from an electrical room.

In a statement, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said: "Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to smoke issuing from an electrical room at Westminster Station on Bridge Street in Westminster.

"Firefighters were called to a large amount of smoke coming from an electrical room within the basement of the station.

"Around 100 people left the station before the Brigade arrived."

They confirmed the incident was under control by 12:49, nearly an hour and a half after crews were called at 11:29.

They added that fire crews from Lambeth, Euston, Old Kent Road and Soho fire stations attended the scene and that the cause of the smoke would be investigated.

Previously it was thought there was a fire at the station, with LFB saying their crews were "at the scene of a fire at Westminster Station on Bridge Street in #Westminster".

Photos on social media showed a police cordon was set up.

A police cordon has been set up on Canon Row. Picture: Twitter @AKAMaryPalmer

Transport for London has confirmed the station was closed, with the service update on their website reading: "Westminster: Closed - While we deal with a fire alert. London Buses accepting tickets."