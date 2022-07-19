Dozens evacuated as 100 firefighters tackle huge blaze at block of flats in East London

Sixty people were evacuated from an assisted living facility in Hornchurch after a fire broke out. Picture: London Fire Brigade

By Megan Hinton

Around 100 firefighters and more than a dozen fire engines are tackling a huge blaze at a block of flats in east London.

Sixty people have been evacuated from the assisted living facility in Hornchurch, east London, after a fire broke out on the second floor.

Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines were called to the fire on Mavis Grove just before 2am on Tuesday morning.

London Fire Brigade urged neighbours to close windows despite sweltering overnight temperatures as the fire caused thick black smoke.

"We know it's a hot night but if you live nearby please close your doors and windows," the fire department urged residents on social media.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade added: "Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are tackling a flat fire on Mavis Grove in Hornchurch. Half of a flat on the second floor is alight.

We've now got 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters dealing with the blaze in #Hornchurch https://t.co/BUnEnjAPiS… pic.twitter.com/Pq26XVIdPl — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 19, 2022

"Part of the roof is also on fire. Around 60 people evacuated the building before the Brigade arrived.

"The Brigade was called at 0055. Fire crews from Hornchurch and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage."

In the latest tweet from London Fire Service at 4am firefighters said "steady progress was being made" but that crews will be at the scene for several hours to come.

There have been no reports of any injuries.