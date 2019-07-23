First Cabinet Member To Be Appointed By Boris Johnson Is His Chief Whip

Boris Johnson has appointed his Chief Whip. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has already appointed his first Cabinet member - his Chief Whip Mark Spencer, who is said to be "well-liked"by colleagues.

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer has been appointed Boris Johnson's new Chief Whip.

Mark Spencer's political career has been relatively under the radar since he first walked down Whitehall as the MP for Sherwood in 2010.



The 49-year-old's is said by colleagues to be well-liked.

Long-serving Conservative Sir Nicholas Soames said: "Absolutely delighted to hear of the appointment of Mark Spencer as chief whip. A really excellent sane and wise choice."

Business minister Andrew Stephenson added: "Congratulations to the new chief whip - the man who taught me how to 'put a bit of stick about'."



Away from politics, Mr Spencer is a farmer and businessman whose family have lived on the edge of Nottinghamshire for four generations.



He often plays in goal for the Conservative MPs when they play against a team of journalists at the party conference each year.

What does a Chief Whip do?

The Chief Whip is responsible for administering the whipping system that ensures that members of the party attend and vote in Parliament as the party leadership desires.

Whips are MPs or Lords appointed by each party in Parliament to help organise their party’s contribution to parliamentary business. One of their responsibilities is making sure the maximum number of their party members vote, and vote the way their party wants.