First confirmed case of coronavirus in Wales - and two more in England

People wearing face masks as they walk around London. Picture: Getty

Wales has recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus and two more cases have been identified in England bringing the total number of infections in the UK to 19.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton this morning confirmed that a patient in Wales tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

Shortly afterwards, the Department of Health confirmed two further cases of coronavirus in England.

Both English patients contracted the virus in Iran, chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said.

Dr Atherton said: “I can confirm that one patient in Wales has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

“All appropriate measures to provide care for the individual and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“I can also confirm that the patient had travelled back to Wales from Northern Italy, where the virus was contracted.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”

The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed UK cases to 19. No one in the UK has died from the disease so far.

In a further development today, the Swiss government banned all public gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

England's chief medical officer has warned it is "just a matter of time" until coronavirus spreads in the UK, as the number of confirmed cases in the country jumped.

Three people tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK on Thursday, including the first confirmed case in Northern Ireland.

Experts have warned of school closures and cancelled sporting events as the disease spreads across the globe.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer, said on Thursday that there could be a "social cost" if the virus intensifies, including school closures for more than two months.

He told the Nuffield Trust summit: "One of the things that's really clear with this virus, much more so than flu, is that anything we do we're going to have to do for quite a long period of time, probably more than two months."

The Northern Ireland patient had recently returned from northern Italy, while a parent at a primary school in Derbyshire contracted the virus in Tenerife, where 168 Britons are being kept in a hotel on the south west of the island.

Burbage Primary School in Buxton remains closed after the adult was diagnosed with the illness and Buxton Medical Practice, a two-minute drive from the school, also urged patients not to attend for appointments on Thursday due to the confirmed case.

The third patient also contracted the virus in Italy, which has become the worst affected country in Europe with at least 650 cases and 15 deaths.