First coronavirus death outside China confirmed as 11 more Brits fly home

2 February 2020, 09:19 | Updated: 2 February 2020, 09:21

The first coronavirus death outside China has been confirmed
The first coronavirus death outside China has been confirmed. Picture: PA

A second round of British nationals have been evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken city of Wuhan.

The 11 people, who missed the initial evacuation flight of 83 Britons on Thursday, are due to land in the UK later today following a short stop in France.

It is not yet clear whether they will join the first contingent of repatriations in quarantine in Birkenhead.

The evacuation comes as the first death outside of China due to the virus was confirmed on Sunday morning.

READ MORE:

- UK coronavirus patient identified as University of York student

- Apple temporarily closing all 42 mainland China stores amid coronavirus outbreak

- Britain withdraws diplomats from China as coronavirus death toll rises

The initial 83 repatriations are being quarantined in Birkenhead
The initial 83 repatriations are being quarantined in Birkenhead. Picture: PA

A 44-year-old man from Wuhan - the epicentre of the outbreak - died in the Philippines after being taken to hospital in the capital, Manila, on 25 January.

He is said to have been admitted with a fever, cough and a sore throat and later developed severe pneumonia, according to the Philippine Department of Health.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has since enacted a temporary ban on all people arriving from China - except for Filipinos.

The overall death toll from the outbreak has now surpassed 300, with the number of confirmed cases also surpassing 14,000.

It has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has warned governments to be on alert for "domestic outbreak control".

In the UK, two cases of the virus were confirmed earlier this week.

One of those infected has been confirmed to be a student at the University of York; however, university officials say the chance of the infection being passed on is low.

The majority of cases are reported to be people have recently visited China or family.

