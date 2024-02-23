First official Blue Plaque outside London unveiled in West Yorkshire

23 February 2024, 13:29 | Updated: 23 February 2024, 14:38

Daphne Steel, the woman credited as the "first Black matron" in the NHS has had her achievement marked with a blue plaque
Daphne Steel, the woman credited as the "first Black matron" in the NHS has had her achievement marked with a blue plaque. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The woman credited as the "first Black matron" in the NHS has had her achievement marked with a blue plaque following an expansion to the scheme.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daphne Steele is being honoured at the former St Winifred's maternity home in Ilkley, West Yorkshire with the first official blue plaque outside London.

The plaque reads: "Daphne Steele. 1927-2004. Guyanese nurse and midwife. Pioneering Black matron in the NHS lived and worked here."

Next, Beatles star and humanitarian George Harrison, and 20th century ceramics designer Clarice Cliff, who made quirky Winston Churchill jugs and colourful tableware, will be recognised similarly.

Robert Steele, Ms Steele's son, said: "My mother saw herself as a nurse and midwife.

Daphne Steele's son Robert (left) with Arts and Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson unveil a blue plaque
Daphne Steele's son Robert (left) with Arts and Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson unveil a blue plaque. Picture: Alamy

"As far as she was concerned, she was just getting on with her job. She would be speechless, mind-blown, to see a plaque dedicated to her and to know that she had made such a difference to so many people."

His mother, originally from Guyana, arrived in the UK in 1951 and enrolled in a nursing course at St James's Hospital, Balham, South London, graduating two years later.

She then undertook midwifery training in 1954 and worked in America, Oxfordshire and Manchester.

Ms Steele became a matron in 1964 at St Winifred's maternity hospital in Ilkley with a reported salary of £1,230 per year (today's money £20,733).

Chief nursing officer, Dame Ruth May called her "an inspiring woman who no doubt paved the way for many other nurses and midwives to follow in her footsteps".

She also said: "Daphne had a remarkable career in nursing, midwifery and as a health visitor, and like so many from the Windrush generation, she made an enormous contribution to the NHS."

When St Winifred's closed in October 1971, Ms Steele found a new job working in Wharfedale children's hospital in Menston and then retrained as a health visitor at Leeds University.

She also worked as a health visitor in Ilkley and Bingley and recalled to her local newspaper in 2001 that after her appointment as a matron she received "about 350 letters from around Britain and around the world".

The blue plaque scheme is delivered by Historic England on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Arts and heritage minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said Ms Steele "delivered hundreds of babies a year" and paved "the way for so many others from a wide range of backgrounds to play their vital role in that cherished national organisation".

"I am delighted that she can be commemorated with the first official blue plaque outside London, and hope her story will continue to inspire people across Yorkshire and far beyond," he added.

Ms Steele along with Harrison and Cliff's plaques will be part of a new national scheme, made possible thanks to a change in the law last year.

In early summer 2024, the public can submit ideas of who to commemorate in their local area.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, called Ms Steele "a "quiet revolutionary" who, nearly sixty years ago, changed history when she became the first black matron in the NHS".

"Our national blue plaques scheme is a fantastic opportunity to tell the stories of inspirational people, like Daphne, who have helped make the world a better place," Mr Wilson added.

"Blue plaques are well known and loved. They help people and communities feel pride and connection to their local and national heritage."

For the past century and a half, the official blue plaques scheme has been London-only as local initiatives deliver the commemorations locally.

The London blue plaques scheme began in 1866 and had been run by English Heritage since 1986.

The official scheme, announced by DCMS in September, will be run by Historic England across England.

Christian B, centre, at the start of his trial at Braunschweig district court in Brunswick, Germany, on February 16 2024

Madeleine McCann suspect will not respond to charges in unrelated German trial

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and defence minister Sergei Shoigu take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden on Defender of the Fatherland D

US and EU pile new sanctions on Russia

US and EU pile new sanctions on Russia

Liz Truss speaking at the CPAC event

‘They got me’: Liz Truss lashes out at ‘economic establishment’ as she speaks at right wing conference in the US

Firefighters work at a burned building in Valencia, Spain

14 people missing after deadly apartment block fire in Valencia

Lee Ho-yang, a prominent K-pop composer and producer better known by his professional name of Shinsadong Tiger

Prominent K-pop composer found dead in South Korea

Prominent K-pop composer found dead in South Korea

Raindrops cover a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, placed between flowers in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin

Return Navalny’s body to his family, famous Russians urge authorities

Bomb disposal experts will dispose of the unexploded wartime device at sea

Operation evacuate Plymouth: Army begins mission to move Unexploded WWII bomb and detonate it in the sea

A Palestinian looks at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential buildings in Rafah, Gaza Strip

Netanyahu seeks open-ended control over security in Gaza in new postwar plan

Statue of Captain Tom on eBay for £29,000 after it failed to find a permanent public home

Owner of life-size Captain Tom statue slashes price after failing to sell it for £29,000

Accusations against Brueckner have been read out in court

Irish tour guide feared Madeleine McCann suspect 'would behead her during rape' as full accusations revealed in court

People mourn the death of miner Santiago Mora

Families mourn miners killed in Venezuela’s worst mining accident in years

John Savident has died

John Savident, who played Fred Elliott on Coronation Street, dies aged 86

Li Tie

Former Everton and Sheffield United footballer 'jailed for life for match-fixing and paying bribes'

Brueckner's trial is unrelated to Madeleine's disappearance

Madeleine McCann suspect subject of 'unfair media campaign' over toddler's disappearance, lawyer tells court

Shamima Begum has lost her challenge over the removal of her British citizenship at the Court of Appeal.

Isis bride Shamima Begum banned from Britain after losing court battle to get citizenship returned

Exclusive
Refugees forced to sleep rough due to change in government policy

Refugees forced to sleep rough due to change in government policy with councils unable to meet demand

A South Korean Air Force F-15K fighter jet takes off from a South Korean Air Force base in Cheongju, South Korea

US and South Korea fly warplanes in interception drill after North missile tests

Vladimir Putin probably has Parkinson's, Sir Richard Dearlove has been told

Vladimir Putin 'has Parkinson's and there is something fundamentally wrong with him', ex-MI6 boss tells LBC
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has denied the scheme is driven by space constraints in prison

Plan to let drug addict thieves and dealers stay out of jail, as Justice Secretary denies scheme down to space
Pamela Salem has died

EastEnders and James Bond star dies aged 80

James Cleverly rejected Suella Braverman's claims a "blind eye" is being turned to extremists

Suella slapped down: Home secretary rejects Braverman's claim 'Islamist cranks are in charge of Britain'
Taylor Swift

London's V&A museum looking to hire Taylor Swift super fan

Average energy bills will fall from April

Energy bills to fall from April as price cap drops to lowest level in two years

Beau Lamarre has been charged with murdering his ex-lover and his boyfriend

Police officer accused of murdering missing TV presenter ex-lover and his boyfriend and dumping their bodies
Ian Elliott has been jailed

Millionaire philanthropist who called himself Boss jailed after drugging and raping boys and young men at home
Two years of turmoil: How British support has bolstered Ukraine to resist Russian invasion

Two years of turmoil: British support has bolstered Ukraine to resist Russian invasion, but more help is needed

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Israel says Gaza war will only end when 'Hamas is dismantled' in direct reply to Prince William’s intervention

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

