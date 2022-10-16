First Tory MP calls on Liz Truss to resign as prime minister, claiming 'the game is up'

Tory MP for Reigate Crispin Blunt has reiterated his defence of his fellow Tory. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Former minister Crispin Blunt has said 'the game is up' and called on the prime minister to resign immediately.

Blunt claimed the under-fire PM cannot survive turmoil in Westminster, which saw Jeremy Hunt replace Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor on Friday.

He told Channel 4 News: "I think the game is up and it's now a question as to how the succession is managed.

"If there is such a weight of opinion in the parliamentary party that we have to have a change, then it will be effected.

"Exactly how it is done and exactly under what mechanism... but it will happen."

The member for Reigate served as an under-secretary in the coalition government for two years and led the Foreign Affairs select committee from 2015 to 2017.

He is planning to step down as an MP at the next general election.

It came hours after US President Joe Biden scolded the government's tax cut plans during a visit to an ice cream parlour.

He said: "I disagree with that policy.

"But it's up to Britain to make that judgement, not me."

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, brought in to replace the sacked Kwarteng and to restore credibility to Downing Street, spent Saturday effectively trashing the mini-budget and the set of policies that brought Ms Truss to power.

Amid warnings of "difficult decisions" to come over the next two weeks, Mr Hunt and Ms Truss will meet in her Chequers residence on Sunday as tax rises and spending cuts loom on the horizon.

The Chancellor, who spent Saturday also meeting with Treasury officials, insisted that he and the Prime Minister were a "team" as he said that his priority was "growth underpinned by stability".