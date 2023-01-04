'I'm a loving and caring person': First transgender inmate executed in the US, after stalking and killing ex-girlfriend

4 January 2023, 06:11

Amber McLaughlin
Amber McLaughlin. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

An inmate was put to death in the US state of Missouri on Tuesday, in what is thought to be the first case of a transgender prisoner being executed in the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amber McLaughlin, 49, is accused of stalking and murdering a former girlfriend, before dumping her body in the Missouri river near the city of St Louis.

McLaughlin was executed on Tuesday after Missouri governor Mike Parson, a Republican, turned down an appeal for clemency.

"I am sorry for what I did," McLaughlin said in a final written statement. "I am a loving and caring person."

She spoke quietly with a spiritual advisor before being given the lethal injection. She breathed heavily, before closing her eyes, and was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Amber McLaughlin
Amber McLaughlin. Picture: Missouri Department of Corrections

A database on the website for the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Centre shows that 1,558 people have been executed since the death penalty was reinstated in the mid-1970s.

All but 17 of those put to death were men. The centre said there are no known previous cases of an openly transgender inmate being executed. McLaughlin began transitioning about three years ago at the state prison in Potosi.

The clemency petition cited McLaughlin's traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard during her trial.

It cited severe depression that resulted in multiple suicide attempts, both as a child and as an adult.

The petition also included reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition that causes anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person's gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.

But McLaughlin's sexual identity was "not the main focus" of the clemency request, her attorney, Larry Komp, said.

In 2003, long before transitioning, McLaughlin was in a relationship with Beverly Guenther. After they stopped dating, McLaughlin would show up at the suburban St Louis office where the 45-year-old Guenther worked, sometimes hiding inside the building, according to court records.

Ms Guenther obtained a restraining order, and police officers occasionally escorted her to her car after work.

Ms Guenther's neighbours called police the night of November 20 2003 when she failed to return home.

Officers went to the office building, where they found a broken knife handle near her car and a trail of blood.

A day later, McLaughlin led police to a location near the Mississippi River in St Louis, where the body had been dumped. Authorities said she had been raped and stabbed repeatedly with a steak knife.

McLaughlin was convicted of first-degree murder in 2006. A judge sentenced McLaughlin to death after a jury deadlocked on the sentence.

Mr Komp said Missouri and Indiana are the only states that allow a judge to sentence someone to death.

Read more: Transgender caller deems Scotland's Gender Recognition Act 'utterly ridiculous'

Read more: UK government 'considering nuclear option of blocking Scotland trans bill', amid fears predators could take advantage

A court in 2016 ordered a new sentencing hearing, but a federal appeals court panel reinstated the death penalty in 2021. "McLaughlin terrorised Ms Guenther in the final years of her life, but we hope her family and loved ones may finally have some peace," Mr Parson said in a written statement after the execution.

McLaughlin began transitioning about three years ago, according to Jessica Hicklin, who spent 26 years in prison for a drug-related killing before being released a year ago.

Ms Hicklin, now 43, sued the Missouri Department of Corrections, challenging a policy that prohibited hormone therapy for inmates who were not receiving it before being incarcerated.

She won the lawsuit in 2018 and became a mentor to other transgender inmates, including McLaughlin.

McLaughlin did not receive hormone treatments, however, Mr Komp said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Teresa and Paul Hanson

Gran accused of murdering husband of 34 years three days after Christmas given bail on condition she live with her parents
Amber McLaughlin

First transgender inmate executed in the US

The Brit was killed in the St James area of Jamaica

Personal trainer from London, 33, shot dead in Jamaica

Rishi Sunak wants pupils to study maths until they are 18

Pupils will need to study maths until they're 18 as '8m adults in England only have primary school-level skills'

Jeremy Renner thanked fans from his hospital bed

Jeremy Renner thanks fans for support as he posts selfie of him bruised and lying in hospital bed

Ms Crosbie is now wearing a stab-proof vest for constituency meetings

MP starts wearing stab-proof vest to meet constituents over safety fears

The reporter had to duck for cover as a massive fireball blew up behind him

Watch: Terrifying moment Russian airstrike explodes in huge fireball behind TV reporter broadcasting live

Pittsburgh NCAA college football defensive back Damar Hamlin poses for a photo with Bryce Williams, three, of McKees Rocks, Pennsylania, after the youngster picked out a toy during Hamlin's Chasing M'

Fans give millions to injured NFL player Damar Hamlin’s toy drive for children

Nicholas Bunclark

Man jumps out of dock and flees court after being hit with 16-month prison sentence

People hold a banner of the late Brazilian football great Pele along the route of his funeral procession from Vila Belmiro stadium to the cemetery in Santos, Brazil

Pele buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

Network Rail says it is 'on the right path' to a deal

Deal to halt rail strikes 'within touching distance' but unions told 'no bottomless pit of cash' ahead of more walkouts

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has appeared in court accused of defrauding investors of billions of dollars.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud charges in US federal court amid huge media scrum

Williams has been convicted over her false claims

Woman, 22, lied that she was raped by Asian grooming gang and hit herself with hammer to fake injuries

Frank Galati

Tony Award-winner Frank Galati dies aged 79

Thieves who broke into the house of Olympian Mark Cavendish stole two valuable watches among other items and threatened to 'stab him up' in front of his kids.

Masked raiders who broke into home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish threatened to 'stab him up' in front of children

A metal disc shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI alongside a painting of him and one of the last cassocks worn by him before his resignation in 2013, according to the director of the Progetto Arte Poli g

Account of Benedict’s papacy to be sealed in his coffin

Latest News

See more Latest News

The three guards have all been sentenced over their affairs

Women prison guards at same jail sentenced for affairs with inmates as colleagues get training to stop corruption
Thousands gathered for the procession in Santos.

Thousands of mourners line the streets in Santos to say final farewell to football legend Pele
A growing number of low altitude resorts across Europe - notably France and Switzerland - have been forced to close due to the heatwave.

Slippery slope: Alpine resorts shut across Europe as soaring temperatures leave holidaymakers with snow-less pistes
Shaun Slator is the Conservative councillor for St. Mary Cray in Bromley, south east London

Tory councillor sparks fury after suggesting alleged rape victim is 'likely' a prostitute

Police vehicles at the scene in Harlow where the human remains were found in a pond

Murder investigation launched after human remains found in pond in Essex

Patients will be left in corridors after 45 minutes.

A&E crisis: London ambulances will only wait 45 minutes before leaving patients in corridors, leaked email reveals
Virus Outbreak China

EU and Beijing heading for dispute over Covid restrictions on Chinese travellers

Ukraine Russia Killer Drones

Russia will step up exploding drone attacks on Ukraine, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia has suffered huge losses as troops continue to attack the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut

Russia suffers heavy losses trying to take Ukrainian ‘fortress’ town of Bakhmut as offensive slows
'Drop the knife, value life': Man willing to be arrested for taking deadly weapons off the streets

'Drop the knife, value life': Man willing to be arrested for taking deadly weapons off the streets

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

shelagh

Caller brands Tory government 'fat and greedy' in scathing tirade

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant
James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'
Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ex-Tory minister

Ex-Tory Minister insists she will vote to get Keir Starmer into No.10

Andrew Castle: I would say the NHS has failed

Andrew Castle: I would say the NHS has failed

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections
Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit