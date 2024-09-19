Five arrested after fatal stabbing in Teesside

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Google Street View

By Henry Moore

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Teesside.

The man, 26, died on Hills Drive in Stockton-on-Tees following a stabbing incident at around midnight on Thursday, Cleveland Police confirmed today.

The victim has not yet been named but police said the victim's family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The force confirmed this evening it had arrested five people as part of a murder investigation into the incident.

All five suspects remain in police custody.

Inquiries are continuing and detectives have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant footage to come forward.

Teesside Live spoke with a man who claimed to have treated the victim on the scene.

He told the outlet he heard "high-pitched screaming" and started "started doing CPR" to help the man.

He added the stabbing victim was still alive at that point.

Witnesses have been asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 180509, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.