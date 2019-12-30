Five arrested in London, Manchester and Peterborough over terror offences

30 December 2019, 14:50 | Updated: 30 December 2019, 16:07

Five men have been arrested on terror offences up and down the country
Five men have been arrested on terror offences up and down the country. Picture: PA

Five men have been arrested across England on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The men were arrested this morning at addresses in north London, Manchester and the Peterborough areas.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Manchester on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

Three other men, aged 19, 22 and 23, have been taken into custody in North London on suspicion of the same offences.

Another 19-year-old was arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of encouraging terrorism.

All five men remain in custody for questioning and searches are being conducted close to the properties where they were arrested.

Police have stressed these arrests were part of a pre-planned operation and there is not imminent threat to the public.

The arrests are not linked to the attack at Fishmongers’ Hall in London on 29 November, nor the forthcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations.

