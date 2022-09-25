Five arrests after 'violent disorder' erupts at London protest against Iranian regime

25 September 2022, 19:58

Iranian protesters in London on Sunday
Iranian protesters in London on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Five people have been arrested after 'violent disorder' erupted during a London protest against the Iranian government on Sunday afternoon (September 25).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Protesters at the demonstration, which took place outside the Iranian embassy in Princes Gate in Knightsbridge, were calling for 'death to the Islamic republic', and waved the flag of Iran's former regime, which ended in the 1979 revolution.

Read more: Mahsa Amini death: Iranian women are 'harassed for their appearance in public,' says correspondent

The crowds were part of a wave of protests that has broken out in Iran and across the world since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died while in police custody. Ms Amini was arrested for not wearing a hijab and died on September 16.

Thousands of protesters had already gathered in London on Saturday (September 24) to march against the Iranian regime.

Footage shared on social media shows the scenes becoming violent. Protesters appeared to try to breach a line of police standing in front of the Iranian embassy.

Read more: Iran's anti-hijab protests escalate as death toll rises to nine in the wake of woman's death in custody

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said five officers had been hurt, although none had received serious injuries.

Another video shows protesters appearing to clash violently in the street with people who are supportive of the Iranian government.

A protester chants slogans and gestures next to another...
A protester chants slogans and gestures next to another... Picture: Getty
Protest At Iranian Embassy Following Death Of Mahsa Amini
Protest At Iranian Embassy Following Death Of Mahsa Amini. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the Met said: A policing operation has been in place for ongoing demonstrations in the vicinity of the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, SW7.

"During the afternoon of Sunday, 25 September a large number of protesters gathered at the location, with a substantial group intent on causing disorder.

Police outside the Iranian embassy on Sunday
Police outside the Iranian embassy on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

"Further police resources were brought in to support those on the ground after protesters attempted to breach police lines and had thrown missiles at officers.

"Five arrests have been made for offences including violent disorder. We are aware of a number of police officers who received injuries while dealing with the disorder; none of those are thought to be seriously hurt.

"A significant policing presence will remain in and around the area to monitor the situation."

A woman protesting in London on Saturday
A woman protesting in London on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Dozens of people have been killed in the protests in Iran, which is ruled by an authoritarian Islamic regime.

The country's security forces opened fire on protesters and used teargas in a scramble to clamp down on the uprisings in recent days. The unrest has spread across the country to over 50 major towns and cities, including the capital Tehran.

Among those killed are a 16-year-old boy, an Iranian police officer, and a member of the pro-government militia. As well as the deaths, over 450 people have been injured and a further 500 have been arrested.

Protesters in Trafalgar Square on Saturday
Protesters in Trafalgar Square on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Many women have removed and even burned their headscarves in protest against the morality police. “No to the headscarf, yes to freedom and equality”, protesters have been heard shouting in Iran.

To suppress the protests, the Iranian government have now restricted access to the internet. Access to Instagram has been curbed in the country, one of the few available social media platforms in Iran with millions of users.

