Five bulldogs destroyed and man arrested after 63-year-old woman dies following dog attack

4 October 2022, 09:34

A woman has been mauled to death by dogs at a property in Liverpool
A woman has been mauled to death by dogs at a property in Liverpool.

By Lottie McGrath

A man has been arrested after a 63-year-old woman died following a dog attack at a house in Liverpool, Merseyside Police has said.

Merseyside police were contacted at 4.25pm by the local ambulance service reporting that the woman had been attacked at a property on St Brigid’s Crescent in Kirkdale.

The woman, who has not yet been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed, and a post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of her death.

Five American bulldogs, which were inside the house, were handed over and have since been humanely destroyed.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control and is currently in custody.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000731247.

