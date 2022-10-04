Five bulldogs destroyed and man arrested after 63-year-old woman dies following dog attack

A woman has been mauled to death by dogs at a property in Liverpool. Picture: LBC

By Lottie McGrath

A man has been arrested after a 63-year-old woman died following a dog attack at a house in Liverpool, Merseyside Police has said.

Merseyside police were contacted at 4.25pm by the local ambulance service reporting that the woman had been attacked at a property on St Brigid’s Crescent in Kirkdale.

The woman, who has not yet been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed, and a post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of her death.

Five American bulldogs, which were inside the house, were handed over and have since been humanely destroyed.

Read more: 'I'm sorry I wasn't specific': Truss apologises to LBC for failing to be clear that £2,500 energy bill cap is not absolute limit

Read more: Truss faces fresh battle to stop Tory rebels blocking plans to squeeze benefits and cut public spending

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control and is currently in custody.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000731247.