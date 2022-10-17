Five Conservative MPs publicly calling for Liz Truss to resign as Prime Minister

17 October 2022, 20:13 | Updated: 17 October 2022, 20:17

Jeremy Hunt addressing the Commons with Liz Truss
Jeremy Hunt addressing the Commons with Liz Truss. Picture: Live Parliament Feed
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Five Conservative MPs have now publicly called for Liz Truss to resign as Prime Minister.

But despite the mounting pressure, Jeremy Hunt has said he believes that Liz Truss will still be the Prime Minister at Christmas.

The new Chancellor urged Tory MPs to ‘give her a chance’ and ruled out ambitions to become the PM himself.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has also backed her as PM, telling journalists that the PM should ‘absolutely not’ resign and that she is a ‘very good Prime Minister’ as he arrived for an evening reception at Downing Street this evening.

British Conservative politician Charles Walker
British Conservative politician Charles Walker. Picture: Getty

Five MPs have publicly called on the PM to go – the latest is senior Tory backbencher Sir Charles Walker, who told Sky News: “I think her position is untenable.

She has put her colleagues, the country, through a huge amount of unnecessary pain and upset and worry.

“We don’t need a disruptor in No.10. We need a uniter.”

The former vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs said the situation ‘can only be remedied’ with a ‘new Prime Minister’.

He gave Liz Truss ‘week or two’ before she steps down or is forced to resign, adding that he is ‘so cross’ about how ‘catastrophically incompetent’ the government has been.

Angela Richardson MP
Angela Richardson MP. Picture: Government Official Portrait

Angela Richardson became the fourth Tory MP to call publicly for Liz Truss to stand down saying she the problems with the public finances were "100% down to the Prime Minister".

She told Times Radio: "I just don't think that it's tenable that she can stay in her position any longer. And I'm very sad to have to say that."

Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis all called on the Prime Minister to quit on Sunday, while other senior figures within the parliamentary party expressed deep unease with Ms Truss's leadership but stopped short of calling for her to go.

Crispin Blunt
Crispin Blunt. Picture: Getty

Mr Blunt was the first MP to demand her exit, telling Channel 4's Andrew Neil Show on Sunday: "I think the game is up and it's now a question as to how the succession is managed."

Andrew Bridgen MP
Andrew Bridgen MP. Picture: Getty

Mr Bridgen told the Telegraph that his party "cannot carry on like this," adding: "Our country, its people and our party deserve better."

Jamie Wallis
Jamie Wallis. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile Jamie Wallis said "enough is enough" following weeks of political and economic turmoil.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr show tonight, David Simmons – the MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner – said the PMs time in office has ‘clearly been difficult’ and that 'no Prime Minister is ever safe'.

The Prime Minister was heavily criticised this afternoon for leaving the House of Commons just half an hour after arriving.

She first appeared towards the end of Penny Mordant answering emergency questions from MPs on her behalf.

The Leader of the House of Commons was forced to deny that the PM was ‘hiding under the desk,’ insisting that she had a very genuine reason for not showing up at the start.It later turned out that Truss was meeting with Sir Graham Brady.

Number 10 sources say the meeting was ‘pre-planned’, rather than crisis talks with the chairman of the 1922 Committee – a group of backbench MPs that oversee the election of party leaders.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss

Liz Truss vows to lead the Tories into the next general election - and apologises to the public for going 'too far, too fast'
Flames and smoke rise from the scene after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia

Four dead as fireball engulfs apartment building after Russian jet crashes

Mike Schank poses with a guitar in 2002

Actor Mike Schank from American Movie, Storytelling and Family Guy dies aged 56

British people could face energy rationing this winter, experts have warned

Brits could be left shivering and in the dark this winter in worst-case scenario, warn energy experts

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday October 17 2022

Four killed as waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court

Kevin Spacey takes to the witness box to deny sex abuse claims

A microwave was thrown at a car in Lincolnshire

Police hunting for yobs on moped who threw microwave at moving car near cemetery

Breaking
Breaking News

Liz Truss finally 'says sorry for mistakes' - to Conservative MPs

It is 'desperately sad' that Graham Norton has been 'forced off' Twitter, a trans activist has said

'Desperately sad' that Graham Norton was 'forced off' Twitter after comments supporting trans people, says UK's first trans newsreader
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis

Jurors selected to hear rape case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis

Sir Ed Davey

Tories could leave Liz Truss as PM to take the fall for 'really tough winter', says Lib Dem leader Davey

Mee Kuen Chong

Headless woman allegedly murdered found with Biblical quote written on scrap of paper

A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine

What are ‘kamikaze’ Shahed drones and how do they work?

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: 'Liz Truss is no longer Prime Minister - Jeremy Hunt has taken over and locked her in the attic'

Ulf Kristersson

Swedish parliament elects conservative prime minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publish book of wartime speeches

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lucy Letby (l) allegedly tried to kill a baby girl four times before succeeding. Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy

Mother begged staff 'please don't let my baby die' as medics tried to save him, Lucy Letby trial hears
Jeremy Hunt speaking

Who is Jeremy Hunt? Everything you need to know about new Chancellor

Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White

Only Fans model accused of murdering her boyfriend only picked up knife to 'scare him', court hears
Actor Ezra Miller, left, seated near lawyer Lisa Shelkrot

Flash star Ezra Miller denies stealing bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home

Wreckage in Kyiv

Four killed after waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

Xiao Pei

Communist Party chiefs say five million members probed over corruption

Manchester United star in court (left) and on the pitch (right)

Manchester Utd star Mason Greenwood remanded in custody charged with attempted rape and assault
Jeremy Hunt addressing the Commons with Liz Truss

Tory MP says 'no prime minister is ever safe' as pressure mounts for Liz Truss to resign

Protestors from Animal Rebellion stage milk pours across the UK. Picture: PA

Four protestors arrested after milk poured on the floor of Marks and Spencer

Allegations Lord Mountbatten (l) abused a boy in Belfast childrens home (r) to be heard in court

Child abuse allegations against Queen's cousin Lord Mountbatten to be heard in Belfast court

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget
Hunt

'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly
Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM
Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: What happens at Westminster happens in your house too

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit