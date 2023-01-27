Breaking News

Five dead in shooting at synagogue in Jerusalem

27 January 2023, 19:18 | Updated: 27 January 2023, 19:30

Soldiers in Jerusalem
Soldiers in Jerusalem. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Five people have been killed in a shooting at a synagogue in Jerusalem, Israeli ambulance workers said.

Several other people were injured in the shooting in the Neve Yaakov area of the city.

The gunman was killed in the attack and police are at the scene.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said it was treating ten people for injuries, and some were in a critical condition. The wounded include a 70-year-old woman, according to local reports.

It comes after a deadly raid by Israeli soldiers on Thursday, who killed nine people in the occupied West Bank. A tenth was killed later.

More to follow.

