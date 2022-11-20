Five killed and 18 injured in mass shooting in gay club

20 November 2022, 11:56

The scene at Colorado Springs
The scene at Colorado Springs. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Five people have been killed and a further 18 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a gay club in the US state of Colorado on Saturday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Local police said the attack took place in Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, a city with a population of about 480,000.

Officers received several 911 calls starting at 11. 57 p.m local time (6.57 UK time) and responded to the scene, the local police chief said.

The suspect is being held in custody and treated for their injuries, officers added.

FBI agents are at the scene, local officials said. Officers are notifying the families of victims killed in the attack. The seriously injured have been taken to hospital.

A further update will be given about 8am local time (3pm UK time).

Club Q describes itself as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJ".

Read more: Uvalde school where 21 killed in mass shooting to be demolished

Read more: White supremacist who killed 10 in mass shooting in US is 'sick, demented individual'

The club said in a Facebook post that they were "devastated by the senseless attack on our community".

They added: "We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Volcanoes

Two volcanoes in Russia’s far east rumble into action

Joe Lycett has shredded the money

Joe Lycett shreds £10,000 to protest David Beckham's £10 million World Cup deal for homophobic Qatar

Campaigners have called for an overhaul of the migrant processing system after the death of a man

'Take action now' say campaigners after a migrant at Manston processing centre in Kent dies in hospital

Ansty has cancelled its production of Aladdin

Genie-ous decision: long-running Aladdin pantomime abruptly axed because of 'cultural insensitivity'

The attack took place not far from the river in Cambridge

Three teenagers arrested after boy, 17, stabbed to death in 'targeted attack' in secluded Cambridge meadow

Keir Starmer wants to abolish the House of Lords

Labour will 'abolish the House of Lords' to 'restore trust in politics' under Sir Keir Starmer

Goalkeeper Tony Thompson reacted in fury to the incident

Football fan 'urinates in goalkeeper's bottle', before unwitting player is sent off for drinking it and squirting it back in disgust
Cop27 climate summit

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

Jeffrey Epstein wanted to extort the Queen, it has been claimed

Jeffrey Epstein 'wanted to blackmail the Queen' through his friendship with Prince Andrew, claims Fergie's former lover

Donald Trump is back on Twitter

Donald Trump is back on Twitter after owner Elon Musk asks users if they want him reinstated

Alok Sharma was disappointed in the deal

Cop27 climate deal 'is not enough', UK warns - although rich nations agree to pay for poor countries' climate disasters

Maisa Rojas, minister of environment of Chile, left, and Germany’s climate envoy Jennifer Morgan laugh ahead of a closing plenary session at Cop27

UN climate negotiators approve compensation deal for poorer nations

North Carolina Parade Float Crash

Girl killed in float crash at North Carolina holiday parade

Animal Rebellion stormed into the restaurant calling for meat to be taken off menus

Animal activists take over Gordon Ramsay’s Chelsea restaurant calling for meat to be removed from menus

Malaysia Election

Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

White House Wedding

Joe Biden’s granddaughter marries in White House wedding

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hundreds protested in London last month calling for Britain to rejoin

Britain ‘planning Swiss-style relationship with EU’ post Brexit

Dylan

Collection of love letters written by Bob Dylan sells for 670,000 dollars

A migrant being processed at Manston died in hospital after becoming unwell, the Home Office said

Migrant staying at Manston processing centre in Kent dies in hospital after becoming ill

(L-R) Ludlow, Croherty and Cook were jailed for a total of 35 years

Violent trio who posed as police and viciously stamped and beat mother in home robbery jailed for 35 years
The protester was dragged from the restaurant by police

'David... I’m a scientist': Moment eco-protester is arrested trying to confront Sir David Attenborough in restaurant
Vatican Pope

Pope visits immigrant father’s home town for birthday party

Rishi Sunak met Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday

Rishi Sunak pledges £50 million military aid to Ukraine as he meets Volodymyr Zelensky on first trip to Kyiv
Pallbearers stand by the vehicle carrying the coffin of Boguslaw Wos

Funeral held for first of two Poles killed in missile blast

Awaab Ishak was killed by the mould in his flat

Boss of housing association that owned mould-infested home where Awaab Ishak, 2, died is fired
The house burned down belonged to former Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini (R)

Iranian protesters set fire to house of former leader Ayatollah Khomeini

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Brexit has been a disaster': says Brexiteer

'Brexit has been a disaster': Brexiteer says UK needs to rejoin EU to gain economic growth

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Tory MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Conservative MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement
‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

Lord Clarke

Pension triple lock needs to be scrapped, Lord Clarke tells Tom Swarbrick

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain
‘It’s a horror show’: It takes up to six months for products to reach the EU, says Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s a horror show’: Business consultant slams Brexit for slowing down exports to the EU

jeremy hunt leaving

'Jeremy Hunt has crushed the UK' says lifelong Tory voter as he plans to move businesses out of the UK
The Autumn statement has done nothing to help people with their heating bills

Autumn statement has done nothing to help consumers keep the heating on

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit