Five killed and 18 injured in mass shooting in gay club

The scene at Colorado Springs. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Five people have been killed and a further 18 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a gay club in the US state of Colorado on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Local police said the attack took place in Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, a city with a population of about 480,000.

Officers received several 911 calls starting at 11. 57 p.m local time (6.57 UK time) and responded to the scene, the local police chief said.

The suspect is being held in custody and treated for their injuries, officers added.

FBI agents are at the scene, local officials said. Officers are notifying the families of victims killed in the attack. The seriously injured have been taken to hospital.

#BreakingNews in Colorado Springs where 18 have been injured and 5 killed in mass shooting at #ClubQ. Lt. Pamela Castro briefs media at 3AM on early investigation - @CSPDPIO @briansherrodtv @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/0nzmtpGvPW — Cass Cameron (@cassccameron) November 20, 2022

A further update will be given about 8am local time (3pm UK time).

Club Q describes itself as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJ".

Read more: Uvalde school where 21 killed in mass shooting to be demolished

Read more: White supremacist who killed 10 in mass shooting in US is 'sick, demented individual'

The club said in a Facebook post that they were "devastated by the senseless attack on our community".

They added: "We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”