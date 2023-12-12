Five men arrested and charged over alleged historic abuse at Edinburgh Academy

Edinburgh Academy independent school, Henderson Row, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Five men have been arrested and charged in connection with alleged historic abuse at an Edinburgh independent school.

The abuse incidents are alleged to have taken place at Edinburgh Academy between 1968 and 1992.

The five men detained are aged between 69 and 90, police confirmed.

A sixth man, aged 74, will also be reported to the procurator fiscal, Police Scotland said.

Detective Inspector Colin Moffat, of Police Scotland, said: "We would like to thank everyone who has come forward and assisted our inquiries to date.

"While the investigation of child abuse, particularly non-recent offences, can be complex and challenging, anyone who reports this type of crime can be assured that we will listen and we will investigate all reports, no matter when those offences occurred or who committed them.

"If you have suffered abuse, or you know anyone who may have been the victim of child abuse, then please call Police Scotland on 101."

The private day school, which dates back to 1824, previously apologised for historic abuse after being investigated as part of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

Nicky Campbell, Radio 5Live presenter, was one of nearly 50 witnesses to give evidence to the inquiry. The broadcaster spoke publicly about the abuse he said he had suffered.