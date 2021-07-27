Five people missing after huge explosion at industrial park shakes German city

27 July 2021, 12:06 | Updated: 27 July 2021, 12:27

By Sophie Barnett

Plumes of black smoke have risen into the air following an explosion at an industrial park in the German city of Leverkusen, and five employees have been reported missing.

An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies shook the German city of Leverkusen
An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies shook the German city of Leverkusen. Picture: Alamy

The explosion at Chempark site in Leverkusen on Tuesday has been classified by Germany's Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance as "an extreme threat".

Five people have been reported missing and residents are being asked to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed, German news agency dpa reported.

Operators of the Chempark site, about 13 miles north of Cologne on the Rhine river, said the cause of the explosion was unclear at this time.

They said on Twitter that firefighters and pollution detection vans had been deployed.

Police in nearby Cologne said they did not have any information on the cause or size of the explosion and were not aware of any injuries at this point.

A large number of police, firefighters and ambulances have been deployed to the scene, with several major roads shut down.

Latest News

See more Latest News

More countries could be added to the travel green list next week.

At least 10 more countries 'could be added to travel green list' in next review
Emergency vehicles near the Chempark site in Leverkusen, Germany (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

One dead and four missing after explosion at German industrial park
Simone Biles has dropped out of the women's gymnastics team final at Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles pulls out of women's team final at Tokyo Olympics
Britney Spears has requested her accountant take over control of her financial estate.

Britney Spears requests accountant take over conservatorship

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes on a building in Gaza City

Human Rights Watch: Israeli war crimes apparent in Gaza war

A dark cloud of smoke rises into the air in Leverkusen, Germany (Mirko Wolf/dpa via AP)

Explosion at chemical complex shakes German city

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

PM's policing pledge is pie crust promise, isn't it minister?
'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'

'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'
Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo

Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo
End of Euros 'helping' fall in Covid cases, says data journalist

End of Euros 'helping' fall in Covid cases, says data journalist
'My mother is too far gone', says son of anti-vax conspiracist

'This radicalisation is impossible to fight,' says son of anti-vaxxer Kate Shemirani

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London