Five people missing after huge explosion at industrial park shakes German city

By Sophie Barnett

Plumes of black smoke have risen into the air following an explosion at an industrial park in the German city of Leverkusen, and five employees have been reported missing.

An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies shook the German city of Leverkusen. Picture: Alamy

The explosion at Chempark site in Leverkusen on Tuesday has been classified by Germany's Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance as "an extreme threat".

Five people have been reported missing and residents are being asked to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed, German news agency dpa reported.

Operators of the Chempark site, about 13 miles north of Cologne on the Rhine river, said the cause of the explosion was unclear at this time.

They said on Twitter that firefighters and pollution detection vans had been deployed.

Police in nearby Cologne said they did not have any information on the cause or size of the explosion and were not aware of any injuries at this point.

A large number of police, firefighters and ambulances have been deployed to the scene, with several major roads shut down.