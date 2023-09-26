Hunt for sick flasher who 'exposed himself to young woman on London bus'

The man police want to identify. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

Police are trying to track down a vile pervert accused of exposing himself to a young woman on a south London bus.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man was on the 136 bus on Saturday May 6, heading from New Cross Gate fire station in south-east London to Elephant and Castle.

The bus had left the stop when, at about 5.20am, the man exposed himself to the young woman and began masturbating.

Police investigating the shocking incident have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to.

Detective Superintendent Ross Morrell said: “This was a very unpleasant incident and the young woman involved was understandably left very shaken.

"We are very keen to speak to the man pictured and urge anyone who can identify him to call police immediately."

If you recognise the person pictured or can help police identify him, or alternatively have any information that may assist the investigation, then please call Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting CRIS 3211676/23.

Indecent exposure reports have soared in recent years rising 44 per cent from 2016 to 2022, from 8,698 to 12,550, with officers urged to treat it as a more serious sexual assault.

Dave Tucker, head of crime at the College of Policing, said: "We need to move on from seeing indecent exposure as dirty old men who pose no threat. We need to be more sophisticated in our understanding and approach."

Victim's Commissioner Dame Vera Baird said that "women feel very threatened" by the offence.