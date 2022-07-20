Flat fire breaks out in North Woolwich with 125 firefighters tackling blaze

A fire has broken out at the top of a block of flats in North Woolwich. Picture: Twitter

By Lauren Lewis

A fire has broken out at the top of a block of flats in North Woolwich.

Around 125 firefighters and 15 fire engines are tackling the blaze in a 17th floor apartment in east London, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Footage posted on Twitter showed flames and smoke billowing out of the tower block on Manwood Street.

It is the latest blaze to break out in the capital following a record breaking heatwave that saw the mercury pushed to 40C on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: "Fifteen fire engines and around 125 firefighters have been called to a flat fire on Manwood Street in North Woolwich.

"A flat on the 17th floor of the building is alight. Firefighters are also tackling around one hectare of grass opposite the block.

"The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken more than 105 calls to the blaze. The Brigade was called at 1249.

"Fire crews from Shadwell, Dowgate, Dockhead, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

"The cause of the fire is now known at this time."

A fire in Kenton, north west London, on Tuesday completely destroyed a disused church hall, a car wash, two houses and nine vehicles.

A blaze in Wennington in the east of the capital, described as "absolute hell" by a firefighter, destroyed at least one property with many others badly damaged.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that 41 properties had been destroyed in London by fires in the heatwave.

He said Tuesday was the busiest day for the London Fire Brigade since WW2.

The UK's record-breaking weather on Monday and Tuesday has been linked to climate change.

Met Office Chief of Science and Technology, Professor Stephen Belcher, said 40C should be "virtually impossible" in the UK but global warming has "made these extreme temperatures possible".

"In some ways, of course, 40C is an arbitrary figure because we see the impacts of heatwaves at lower temperatures, but for me it's a real reminder that the climate has changed and it will continue to change," he said.

"Research conducted here at the Met Office has demonstrated that it's virtually impossible for the UK to experience 40C in an undisrupted climate.

"But climate change driven by greenhouse gases has made these extreme temperatures possible, and we're actually seeing that possibility now."

He said he was not "expecting to see [temperatures of 40C in the UK] in his career", adding it is "a real reminder that the climate has changed and will continue to change".