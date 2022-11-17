Breaking News

Flight MH17 was shot down by Russian-made missile, Dutch court confirms in long-awaited ruling

17 November 2022, 13:53 | Updated: 17 November 2022, 14:18

Judges give their ruling in the trial of four men for shooting down MH17
Judges give their ruling in the trial of four men for shooting down MH17. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down by a Russian-made missile in 2014, a Dutch judge confirmed as the long-awaited verdict into the disaster is finally delivered.

Three Russians and a Ukrainian are on trial for their alleged roles in the aviation disaster, in which a Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky over Ukraine, killing all 289 passengers and crew members.

The mid-air explosion and crash on July 17, 2014 happened amid a conflict between pro-Russia rebels and Ukrainian forces.

Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis opened Thursday's hearing saying that the court's view is that the MH17 was brought down by a Russian-made Buk missile launched from an agricultural field in eastern Ukraine.

In another important finding, Steenhuis said that the court believed that Russia had overall control at the time of a separatist region in eastern Ukraine, the Donetsk People's Republic.

Judges deliver ruling in the trial of four men for shooting down MH17
Judges deliver ruling in the trial of four men for shooting down MH17. Picture: Getty
298 Crew And Passengers Perish On Flight MH17 After Suspected Missile Attack In Ukraine
298 Crew And Passengers Perish On Flight MH17 After Suspected Missile Attack In Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Read More: Andrew Burfield jailed for 32 years for murdering mum-of-two Katie Kenyon with an axe

Read More: Runner smashes world record for 100-mile run only to be told it didn't count because course was 716 feet short

Victims' representatives say the ruling will be an important milestone, though the suspects, all of whom face life sentences, remain fugitives.

They are all believed to be in Russia, which will not extradite them.Moscow denies any involvement or responsibility for MH17's downing and in 2014 it also denied any presence in Ukraine.

Prosecutors say the suspects, three former Russian intelligence officers and a Ukrainian separatist military leader, helped arrange and transport a Russian army BUK missile system into Ukraine that was used to shoot down the plane.

The suspects are Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy, and Oleg Pulatov; and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.

They were charged with shooting down an airplane and with murder in a trial held under Dutch law. They could alternatively be convicted of manslaughter charges if judges at the Hague District Court find the act was not premeditated.

Phone call intercepts that formed a key part of the evidence against the men suggested they believed they were targeting a Ukrainian fighter jet.

Three of the men were tried in absentia and the fourth pleaded not guilty via lawyers he hired to represent him. None attended the trial.

Victims of MH17, which had been en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, came from 10 different countries. More than half were Dutch and 10 were British.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Heron Tower and 100 Bishopsgate in the City of London

Heron Tower goes into 'lockdown' after reports of person 'falling from height'

Aimee Jones

Married paedophile mum jailed and banned from teaching for life after groping teenage student

Russia Ukraine War

Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended

British people will suffer the biggest drop in living standards since records began after the Autumn Statement

'A lost decade': Brits suffer 'biggest drop in disposable income since records began' as millions face tax hikes

Maurice Snelling was jailed after selling mince pies at a shooting club

Pensioner, 72, suffers heart attack in prison just days after being jailed for selling mince pies in lockdown

Netherlands Ukraine Plane MH17 Verdict

Dutch court convicts three over downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17

The UK's Autumn Statement

The winners and losers of today's autumn budget announced by Jeremy Hunt

Tom Tugendhat leaving Westminster magistrates court today

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat banned for six months for using mobile phone while driving

Alaa Abd el-Fattah

Jailed British-Egyptian activist ‘has deteriorated severely’ since hunger strike

Martin Lewis has welcomed parts of Jeremy Hunt's budget

Martin Lewis hails state pension rise of 10.1 per cent as Chancellor promises 'compassion' in his budget

Jordan River

Israel and Jordan agree to team up to save Jordan River

Kenya Building Collapse

Two killed in second deadly Kenya building collapse in three days

Grain

UN confirms extension of deal to ensure Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports

Myanmar Prisoners Release

Myanmar releases former British envoy in broad prisoner amnesty

National living wage and state pension set for 'largest ever increases' as Chancellor vows 'we are on your side'

National living wage and state pension set for 'largest ever increases' as Chancellor vows 'we are on your side'

Electric cars will no longer be tax exempt

Electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty from April 2025, the Chancellor announces

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Chancellor announced tax rises that will hit millions as he plugged a £55bn gap in the UK's finances

Millions of people to pay more tax as Chancellor confirms string of brutal hikes but benefits and pensions increased
Qatar WCup Soccer

World Cup chiefs apologise to TV crew after staff threaten to break camera

Poland Russia Ukraine War

No indication that missile strike was intentional attack, says Polish president

Qatar WCup Soccer

World Cup organisers defend Qatar residents as ‘authentic fans’

COP27 Brazil Climate Engagement

Brazilian president-elect pledges ‘big fight against deforestation’

Timeen Adair, right, won a seat on the city council in Rogers City, Michigan, after a 616-616 tie with Brittany VanderWall

Council race in US town settled by two pieces of paper

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser says he will not participate in Golden Globes

Christmas Parade SUV

Man who killed six in Christmas parade gets life with no release

Kenya Building Collapse

Three killed as building collapses in Kenya’s capital

Ukraine soldier

Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Odesa region and city of Dnipro

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sadiq Khan reveals the inspirations behind his Clear the Air podcast

Sadiq Khan: The people who are giving us hope amid the climate crisis

James O'Brien 17/11/22

'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

‘Absolutely crackers’: James O’Brien's instant reaction to the Autumn Statement

James O’Brien's instant reaction to Autumn Statement

Nick Ferrari on govt. spending

Nick Ferrari stunned as damning report reveals Government wasted £14bn

James O’Brien delivers a 'masterpiece' analogy from one of his listeners explaining right-wing British politics

James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

Caller says he has no cash left

With tax rises anticipated in the Autumn Statement, this caller says he has 'no more spare cash'
Gina Davidson asks where is the government's integrity in having arm's deals with Qatar

Gina Davidson: Where is the government's integrity in arms deals to Qatar?

Tearful caller ‘angry’ at £14bn wasted by government on failed scheme, luxury getaways and vegan ice cream

Tearful caller ‘angry’ at £14bn wasted by government on failed scheme, luxury getaways and vegan ice cream
Andrew Marr asks how Britain can help the protesters in Iran

Andrew Marr: What more can Britain do to help the brave protesters in Iran while they face death penalty?
Swarbrick 16/11/22

'The economy would be in better shape had Brexit not happened': Ex-Bank of England economist Michael Saunders

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit