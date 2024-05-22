'Blood everywhere' inside the cabin: Passengers 'blacked out' in severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight

22 May 2024, 08:16 | Updated: 22 May 2024, 08:36

Passengers have described the scenes on board Singapore Airlines flight SQ321
Passengers have described the scenes on board Singapore Airlines flight SQ321. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Passengers on a flight from London to Singapore which plummeted in severe turbulence have described their terror at being caught in a mid-air plunge which has left one man dead and as many as 30 people injured.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Passengers have described chaotic scenes on board Singapore Airlines plane flight SQ321, with people and objects suddenly launched across the cabin.

The plane, with 211 passengers and 18 crew on board, dropped sharply from 37,000ft to 31,000ft in just five minutes near Myanmar airspace around 11 hours into its journey.

Any passengers on board not wearing seatbelts were “launched into the ceiling," survivors later said.

One passenger said: “Some poor people walking around ended up doing somersaults. It was absolutely terrible.”

Passengers on board the flight that was hit by severe turbulence
Passengers on board the flight that was hit by severe turbulence. Picture: Social Media

Another passenger, named as Josh, told the Times he had blacked out amid the savage turbulence.

He said the cabin was covered in pools of blood when he came round.

Crew on board the plane were left bloodied after the terrifying flight
Crew on board the plane were left bloodied after the terrifying flight. Picture: Social Media

“There was water everywhere, blood everywhere, people's belongings just strewn all over the plane.”

Images posted on social media showed blood stains and damage to the ceiling of the cabin, and food, cutlery and other debris strewn on the floor after the incident.

The plane on the tarmac in Thailand
The plane on the tarmac in Thailand. Picture: Getty

One passenger from London, Andrew Davies, described the scenes of chaos on board to LBC's Andrew Marr.

"I was watching a film then the seatbelt sign came on, I quickly put it on, and a few moments after the plane literally just dropped - lots of people's belongings crashed to the ceiling, there were cups, blankets, pillows, cushions, my shoes vanished.

Footage from on board showed dents in the plane's ceiling
Footage from on board showed dents in the plane's ceiling. Picture: Social media

"It was only when I looked behind me that I realised the gravity of it - an elderly lady had very deep cuts on her forehead and was covered in blood, there were lots of people screaming.

Passengers who weren't wearing their seatbelts were flung into the ceiling
Passengers who weren't wearing their seatbelts were flung into the ceiling. Picture: Social media

"I got up and tried to help people where I could. The gentleman (who died), we got him out of his seat into the corridor with passengers who were medics doing CPR."

Read more: Pictured: Pensioner, 73, killed during London-Singapore flight named as British musical theatre director

Emergency services at the scene
Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Alamy

Musical theatre director Geoffrey Kitchen, 73, was travelling in premium economy with his wife when the Singapore Airlines plane flight SQ321 experienced the turbulence while flying near Myanmar airspace.

Geoffrey Kitchen is suspected to have died from a heart attack
Geoffrey Kitchen is suspected to have died from a heart attack. Picture: Social media

The head of Bangkok Airport, where the plane was diverted to, said Mr Kitchen died of a suspected heart attack. An autopsy will also be carried out.

Mr Kitchen's wife Linda is also in hospital, the officials said, but her condition is unknown.

Read more: Rain and thunderstorms to bring flooding and travel disruption across UK as Met Office issues amber weather warnings

Could pilots have predicted the turbulence on London-Singapore flight?

The chief executive of Singapore Airlines has apologised after the terrifying ordeal for passengers.

Tributes have been paid for Mr Kitchen, who suffered a suspected heart attack on the flight.

In a video statement posted on Facebook, Singapore Airlines chief Goh Choon Phong said he offered his "deepest condolences" to Mr Kitchen's family.

[Update 5] Singapore Airlines CEO Mr Goh Choon Phong addresses the SQ321 incident in his video message. We are deeply...

Posted by Singapore Airlines on Tuesday, May 21, 2024

"We are deeply saddened by this incident," he said.

"On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone on board SQ321 went through.

Emergency workers coordinate their response at the airport in Thailand
Emergency workers coordinate their response at the airport in Thailand. Picture: Alamy

"We are fully co-operating with the relevant authorities on the investigations."

He said some 79 passengers and six crew members are receiving medical treatment in Bangkok and a relief flight carrying the remaining passengers and crew members arrived in Singapore early on Wednesday.

Thornbury Musical Theatre Group (TMTG) in Bristol paid tribute to Mr Kitchen in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

The post said: "It is with a heavy heart that we learn of the devastating news of the passing of our esteemed colleague and friend Geoff Kitchen in the recent Singapore Air Incident.

Families re-unite after safely making it off the plane
Families re-unite after safely making it off the plane. Picture: Getty

"Geoff was always a gentleman with the utmost honesty and integrity and always did what was right for the group.

"His commitment to TMTG was unquestionable and he has served the group and the local community of Thornbury for over 35 years, holding various offices within the group, including chairman, treasurer and most recently secretary.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and the family at this difficult time, and we ask that you respect their privacy."

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said it was supporting the family of the passenger and was in contact with local authorities.

Singapore Airlines said the flight encountered "sudden extreme turbulence" over Myanmar's Irrawaddy Basin at 37,000ft about 10 hours after departure, with the pilot declaring a medical emergency and diverting the plane to Bangkok.

One passenger on board Flight SQ321 to Singapore said the plane suffered a "dramatic drop", meaning people not wearing a seatbelt were "launched immediately into the ceiling".

Another passenger, Jerry, who was travelling to his son's wedding, told the BBC the day was "the worst of my life".

Speaking with a bandage covering part of his head, he said: "Things were going very smoothly at first. I'd just been to the loo, came back, sat down, bit of turbulence, and suddenly the plane plunged.

"I don't know how far, but it was a long way. (It was) so sudden, there was no warning at all, and I ended up hitting my head on the ceiling, my wife did.

"Some poor people walking around ended up doing somersaults. It was absolutely terrible, and then suddenly it stopped and it was calm again, and the staff did their best to tend to the injured people.

"There were a lot of them and some of the staff are injured themselves, so they did a sterling job."

The 16-year-old Boeing 777 left Heathrow at 10.17pm on Monday and was diverted to Bangkok, landing at 3.45pm local time (9.45am BST) on Tuesday.

There were 211 passengers and 18 crew on board - including 47 passengers from the UK and four Irish nationals.

Flightradar24 said its tracking data showed the plane encountering turbulence at approximately 8.49am BST while flying over Myanmar.

The flight tracking service said data sent from the aircraft showed a "rapid change in vertical rate, consistent with a sudden turbulence event", adding that there were "some severe" thunderstorms in the area at the time.

Aviation consultant John Strickland told the PA news agency that "turbulence happens" but even with millions of flights each year, incidents are "limited" and "fatalities are rare".

He said: "Exposure is greater in different parts of the world.

"The South Atlantic, Africa and the Bay of Bengal are all places that spring to mind where there's a greater incidence.

"There are discussions about whether climate change is influencing an increase in occurrences."

Mr Strickland said airlines use a variety of methods to minimise the chances of a flight being affected by turbulence, such as weather forecasts, radar and reports from aircraft ahead.

A spokesperson for the UK Civil Aviation Authority said: "Our deepest condolences go out to all those who have been affected.

"Accidents of this nature are extremely rare and aviation remains one of the safest forms of travel."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The new Eurostar check-in system is coming in later this year

Eurostar passengers set to be fingerprinted twice in new EU five-step check-in - sparking fears of travel chaos

The MP has shared details of the devastating impact of sepsis

MP who had quadruple amputation after contracting sepsis 'lucky to be alive' after being given 5% chance of survival

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of 2003 sexual assault

Paula Vennells

'Are you a liar?' Shamed ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells heckled as she arrives at Horizon inquiry flanked by police

German’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock speaks to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko during official visit to a thermal power plant which was destroyed by a Russian rocket attack in Ukr

Ukraine hit with blackouts after Russian attacks on power grid

Officers were called to an address on Hartley Road in the Radford area

Bodies of two women found 'undiscovered for some time' in Nottingham house

Mourners hold up a posters of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the mam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran

Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers for president killed in helicopter crash

Jeremy Hunt said he's "very cross at them asking to be bailed out" by bill payers

Jeremy Hunt says he’s ‘very cross’ at Thames water asking for bill payers to ‘bail them out’ with bill rises

The Deputy Prime Minister is set to tell householders they should prepare for three days of self-sufficiency

Oliver Dowden to tell Brits to stockpile three days worth of emergency supplies in case of national crisis

The killer whale incident

Swimmer who 'body slammed' killer whale branded 'stupid and reckless' after video shows him leaping onto orcas

Russian troops load an Iskander missile as part of drills to train the military for using tactical nuclear weapons at an undisclosed location in Russia

Russia begins nuclear drills in apparent warning to West over Ukraine

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during a news conference in Oslo, Norway

Israel recalls Ireland and Norway ambassadors over Palestinian state recognition

Exclusive
Bailiff Debt Collector At Door In Mask

Bailiff usage soars by nearly 50% as council debt blackhole hits £2.4bn, figures show

Your morning news briefing, Wednesday May 22 2024: Inflation boost for Rishi, Royal Rift and Rain

Your morning news briefing, Wednesday May 22 2024: Inflation boost for Rishi, Royal Rift and Rain

A suspected human torso was found in the River Wandle

'Human torso' found in south London river as residents tell of shock

The rate of UK inflation has fallen to the lowest rate in three years

UK inflation falls to 2.3% in April but Jeremy Hunt warns 'cost of living crisis not over'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan has been urged to apologise over ‘flowery rhetoric’ comments following Michael Gove's speech.

Sadiq Khan urged to apologise over ‘flowery rhetoric’ comments following Gove's speech on antisemitism
Australia New Caledonia

Australia and New Zealand evacuate scores of citizens from New Caledonia

China COVID journalist

Zhang Zhan is released from prison after four years for reporting on Covid-19

Two Amber alerts have been issued for this week

Rain and thunderstorms to bring flooding and travel disruption across UK as Met Office issues amber weather warnings
Actor Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in the pool of his LA home in October

Matthew Perry’s death investigated by LAPD in connection with ketamine level found in Friends actor’s blood
Vietnam President

Vietnam’s top security official To Lam confirmed as president

APTOPIX Severe Weather Iowa

Multiple deaths confirmed from a tornado in Iowa

Footage shared with LBC shows alleged fireworks celebrating the Iranian president's death.

Fireworks and dancing as Iranians celebrate President Raisi’s death following helicopter crash
Police chiefs have been told to arrest fewer people due to a shortage of space for prisoners across England and Wales.

Police chiefs told to arrest fewer people to save space in overcrowded prisons

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty in Arizona election interference case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry 'turned down the King's invitation to stay at a royal residence'.

Prince Harry ‘turned down King’s offer to stay in royal residence’ during UK trip because it ‘didn't come with security'
Prince William hosted a garden party on behalf of his father King Charles

Prince William hosts rain-soaked Buckingham Palace garden party in absence of King Charles

Kate is said to be 'excited' by the development

Princess of Wales ‘excited’ by progress on early years project as Palace issues update on her cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit