Foodbank 'devastated' after thieves steal thousands worth of produce from warehouse

Southwark Foodbank is "devastated" following the break in. Picture: Southwark Foodbank

By Flaminia Luck

A foodbank in south London is "devastated" after their warehouse broken into and thousands worth of food destined for hungry families was stolen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Southwark Foodback, which has bases in Peckham and Bermondsey, said hygiene products as well as one of the charity laptops was also stolen.

CEO Peter Edwards said it was a "hammer blow to morale" to discover the theft on Monday night.

The foodbank added security at the warehouse has been strengthened over the last 24 hours.

No arrests have yet been made.

To donate to the foodbank and help them restore what was lost, click here.

CEO Peter Edwards said it was a "hammer blow to morale" to discover the theft. Picture: Southwark Foodbank

Mr Edwards said: “We have been left devastated by the break-in.

"Staff and volunteers work with Pecan to help people facing hardship.

"It was a hammer blow to morale to discover the theft – but we are determined Pecan will rebuild stronger.

"If you want to be part of the recovery effort, then please make a donation online via Bankuet.”

Food, hygiene products and a laptop was stolen. Picture: SouthwarkFoodbank

A spokesperson for the foodbank said: "The perpetrators targeted Southwark Foodbank warehouse in the early hours on Sunday (6.45am onwards).

"They took thousands of pounds worth of food and hygiene products as well as one of our charity laptops.

"The matter has been reported to police who sent a scenes of crime officer and an investigating officer on Tuesday.

Read more: Man behind 'Petrus punch' video that shocked wine lovers shares huge receipt for the wine

Read more: Viral breakdancer Raygun named world number one despite zero points and widespread mockery at Olympics

"Security at the warehouse has now been strengthened over the last 24 hours, but there is more work to be done.

"Pecan is a Christian charity which marks its 35th anniversary this year and begun to address the social unrest at the time.

"It exists to help the whole community – regardless of faith, race or nationality.

"As well as Southwark Foodbank our charity also includes Peckham Pantry; Women’s Services; employment support; and Together, a community café."

Southwark Foodbank has bases in south London. Picture: Southwark Foodbank

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 09:02hrs on Monday, 9 September to a report of a burglary at a premises on Mission Place, Peckham.

"It was reported that a laptop, phone and food was stolen from the property.

"Enquiries are ongoing; no arrests have been made."