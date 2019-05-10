Accountant Jailed For £250k Theft Used To Fund Obsession With "Sexcam Model"

10 May 2019, 15:22 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 17:14

The court heard Barnbrook paid towards a new car for Ms Sinclair although their relationship was never physical.
The court heard Barnbrook paid towards a new car for Ms Sinclair although their relationship was never physical. Picture: Facebook

An accountant who stole almost £250k from a football club to fund his drug and booze-filled attempts to woo a "sexcam model" has been jailed.

Andrew Barnbrook stole cash from Lancashire based football club AFC Fylde for up to two and a half years before the theft was discovered.

The court heard that the 38-year-old became "infatuated" with Victoria Sinclair, a Manchester-based webcam model.

Prosecutors said that Barnbrook spent more than £50,000 on the model, buying her a £7,000 Chanel handbag, a Rolex watch and Armani goods on trips to Harrods in London.

Rachael Woods, defending, said: "In his eyes, this was a relationship, in her eyes, it was a business relationship.

"While the defendant does not seek to blame Ms Sinclair, it was quite apparent she was manipulating him for all he could get."

He also paid £8 a minute for her live webcam services, a court heard.

Barnbrook went on champagne and cocaine-fueled spending sprees in bars and spent money on webcam girls, the court heard.

Barnbrook, of Red Bank Road, Bispham, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to fraud on dates between September 2015 and January 2018.

Judge Andrew Jeffries QC, sentencing, said: “You stuck the money up your nose, drank in champagne bars, befriended a live sexcam model, bought lavish gifts for her and paid for her time.”

Barnbrook was sentenced to 32 months in jail.

A Proceeds of Crime Hearing will take place in due course.

