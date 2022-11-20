Football fan 'urinates in goalkeeper's bottle', before unwitting player is sent off for drinking it and squirting it back in disgust

Goalkeeper Tony Thompson reacted in fury to the incident. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A football match descended into chaos after a fan urinated in a goalkeeper's bottle while he was looking the other way, before the player had a drink and squirted the bottle into the stands in fury.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The game between semi-professional sides Warrington and Guiseley A.F.C. in the FA Trophy on Saturday ended 1-0 to Guiseley, but was over was marred by the "disgusting" incident, the Warrington manager said.

A video posted online appears to show a Guiseley fan climbing onto the pitch and swapping the distracted goalkeeper's bottle for another, similar bottle - with the caption "p***** in keepers juice".

After realising what had happened, goalkeeper Tony Thompson is alleged to have picked up the bottle and squirted it back at the fan, leading to a heated confrontation that ended with him being sent off.

Thompson said later that day: "Today I fell out of love with the GAME! I’ve been called many names but for someone to [urinate] in my bottle, for me to drink it and then to be told I wasn’t allowed to react because I’m a player is outrageous.

"That person has put me my family’s health at risk and knocked me sick."

61 | Just managed to catch Thompson on his way back in - an away fan has apparently urinated in his water bottle, and then when Thompson has squirted it at said 'fan' after finding out, he's been sent off. (0-0) — Warrington Town FC (@theyellows) November 19, 2022

Warrington boss Mark Beesley said after the game: "I don't think I'll ever be involved in anything like that again.

"The Guiseley staff apologised – it was disgusting and there's no place in life for things like that.

"I think the referee has completely lost control after that – if someone urinates in my bottle and I drink it, I'm going to throw it away. To send him off for throwing the bottle away is a disgrace.

"It's hard to talk about the football when such a big incident like that happens.

"From our point of view, the welfare of our players is paramount and what Tony was subjected to was disgraceful.

"Whoever did it should hang their head in shame and never be allowed into a football game again.'The referee has to see common sense – I can't understand it."

The fan was reportedly removed from the ground, although it is unclear if the club will take further action against him.