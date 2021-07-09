Football fans fined £10k for celebrating Euro 2020 semi-final win in street

9 July 2021, 19:03

Police issued the £10,000 fine after the Euro 2020 semi-final.
Police issued the £10,000 fine after the Euro 2020 semi-final. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Football fans have been fined £10,000 by the police following celebrations of England's semi-final win in the Euros.

Hundreds of spectators gathered in one street to celebrate England's win against Denmark on Wednesday night.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the Gloucester Road area of Bristol, where loud music was being played from sound systems in two properties.

This led to the gathering of over 200 people, which blocked the road.

Superintendent Mark Runacres said: "Officers accessed one of the properties and the occupants were issued with a £10,000 fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid-19 legislation, and sound equipment was seized.

"Inquiries are ongoing to identify and issue an equivalent fixed penalty notice to those responsible for playing the loud music from the second property.

"It's so positive to see the vast majority of people celebrating the incredible achievements of the England football team responsibly, but unlicensed music events cannot be tolerated.

"They cause significant disruption to people living in nearby communities and put public safety at risk."

The force said three arrests were made for football-related incidents following the match.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a car in Nelson Street, Bristol.

Following an incident at a holiday park in Brean, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and a public order offence.

Another 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault after a domestic-related incident in north Somerset.

Mr Runacres confirmed that plans were already in place for the upcoming final against Italy on Sunday night.

"We fully understand people's desire to watch the Euro 2020 final with friends and family," he said.

"Few people have been able to attend games or socialise and watch matches together over the past year and we're not trying to stop people having fun.

"However, we would ask the public and businesses to make sure they continue to comply with legal restrictions around Covid-19 and follow the current health advice."

