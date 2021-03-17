Football sex abuse scandal: FA 'failed to implement safety measures for children'

LBC BREAKING. Picture: Global

By Kate Buck

The Football Association failed to implement child protection measures between October 1995 and May 2000, an independent review into historical sexual abuse has concluded.

The damning report said the organisation "did not do enough to keep children safe" for which there was "no excuse" and child protection was "not regarded as an urgent priority".

It says there are known to be at least 240 suspects and 692 survivors of the abuse.

The review by Clive Sheldon QC said high-profile convictions - including one for serial abuser Barry Bennell in the United States in 1995 - should have served as the catalyst for change, but that it took another five years for the FA to put adequate processes in place.

"The FA acted far too slowly to introduce appropriate and sufficient child protection measures, and to ensure that safeguarding was taken sufficiently seriously by those involved in the game," the report stated.

"These are significant institutional failings for which there is no excuse. During this period, the FA did not do enough to keep children safe."

More to follow...