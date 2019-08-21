Footballers Should Boycott Social Media Over Racist Abuse, Says Phil Neville

21 August 2019, 15:15

Phil Neville has spoken out against racial abuse online
Phil Neville has spoken out against racial abuse online. Picture: PA

The England women's manager says boycotting social media will send a "powerful message" to online trolls.

Phil Neville has called on footballs to "boycott" social media after numerous players have been subject to online abuse.

The England manager stated, "twitter won't do anything about it, Instagram won't do anything about it - they send you an email reply saying they'll investigate but nothing happens.

"I've lost total faith in whoever runs these social media departments, so let's send a powerful message: come off social media for six months. Let's see the effect it has on these social media companies."

Neville continued, "we have to take drastic measures now as a football community. I've had it with my players on social media, the Premier League and the Championship have had it."

His comments come after Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was subjected to racist abuse online after missing a penalty against Wolves on Monday.

Several of Pogba's Manchester United teammates, as well as the club itself, have spoken out against the abuse.

Both Twitter and Facebook have issued statements condemning the abuse.

Twitter said it has now "permanently suspended a series of accounts for violating our hateful conduct policy".

It added, "we're fully aware of and share the concerns surrounding online racist abuse towards certain footballers in the UK over recent days. We're proactively monitoring the conversation online and will continue taking robust action on any account which violates our rules."

"This is a societal issue and requires a societal response. This is why we maintain a dialogue with both the Professional Footballers' Association and Kick It Out and are committed to working together to address abusive online and racist behaviour across the industry."

Facebook commented, "there is no place for racism or abusive behaviour on Instagram and we invest heavily in developing tools and technologies to prevent bullying and harassment."

"People who repeatedly break our guidelines will be permanently banned from using Instagram."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Spain issues international alert after country's biggest ever listeria outbreak
Ryanair strike action has been blocked in Dublin

Ryanair Loses High Court Bid In London To Block Strikes By UK Pilots.

Whaley Bridge dam rebuild could cost 'hundreds of millions' of pounds

Celebrities in Iran found riding ambulances to avoid traffic

EU net migration 'consistently higher' than first thought, admits Office for National Statistics

The News Explained

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings