Former Brit soldier 'captured by Russia' while fighting in Ukraine

24 November 2024, 23:35

A former British soldier has been captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, state media has claimed.
By Chay Quinn

In a video posted on Sunday, the man identified himself as James Scott Rhys Anderson, aged 22.

He says in the footage that he was a former British Army soldier who signed up to fight for Ukraine's International Legion after being fired from his job.

Dressed in army fatigues, the man speaking in an English accent said: "I was in the British Army before, from 2019 to 2023, 22 Signal Regiment."

He says in the footage he was "just a private", "a signalman" in "One Signal Brigade, 22 Signal Regiment, 252 Squadron".

"When I left… got fired from my job, I applied on the International Legion webpage. I had just lost everything. I just lost my job," he said.

"My dad was away in prison, I see it on the TV. It was a stupid idea."

In a second video, the man is shown with his hands tied and tape over his eyes.

Detailing his supposed journey, he said: "I flew to Krakow, Poland, from London Luton. Bus from there to Medyka in Poland, on the Ukraine border."

Russian state news agency Tass reported that a military source said a "UK mercenary" had been "taken prisoner in the Kursk area" of Russia.

