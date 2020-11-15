Former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence dies aged 72

Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died at the age of 72. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Former England and Liverpool goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died at the age of 72, the Football Association has announced.

The Football Association said it was "extremely saddened" to learn of his death.

Clemence won three European Cups and five First Division titles during his time at Liverpool. He also won won 61 England caps.

"With great sadness, we write to let you know that Ray Clemence passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family," said a statement from the Clemence family.

"After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he's now at peace and in no more pain.

"The family would like to say a huge thank you, for all the love and support that he's received over the years.

"He was loved so much by us all and he will never be forgotten."

Many argue Clemence was one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation.

Sir Kenny Dalglish described Clemence as a "true legend".

He added on Twitter: "Clem was a fantastic teammate and great to be around. I will never forget how he helped me to settle in at Anfield. Our thoughts are with the Clemence family. RIP Clem."

Clemence won 61 England caps during his national career. Picture: PA Images

An £18,000 signing from Scunthorpe by Bill Shankly, Clemence was a key member of the Liverpool team which dominated Europe between 1977 and 1981, and also picked up two UEFA Cups, an FA Cup and the League Cup.

At Tottenham, whom he joined in 1981 aged 32 for a fee of £300,000, he won another UEFA Cup and FA Cup.

Clemence is survived by his wife Veronica, son Stephen - a former player himself and now a coach - and daughters Sarah and Julie.

Following the announcement, Liverpool Football Club tweeted: "We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of the greatest-ever goalkeepers, Ray Clemence.

"The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ray’s family and many friends. Rest in peace, Ray Clemence 1948-2020."

Ray Clemence spent many years coaching goalkeepers at England. Picture: PA Images

Ossie Ardiles, who played with Clemence at Tottenham, tweeted: "So so sad to heard the news of Raymondo passing away. He was a great goalkeeper, wonderful companion, friend.

"He battled this illness right until the very end. We will miss you. Rest in peace my friend. My family and my thoughts and prayers go out to Vee, her family and friends."

Clemence had been living with advanced prostate cancer since 2005.

In interview in 2018 with Prostate Cancer UK, the former goalkeeper spoke about how he was dealing with the illness, saying: "I just want to give a positive attitude to everybody who has a connection with prostate cancer, whether they're helping to find cures or they've got it.

"There's lots of talk about men like me only lasting five or six years with it. Well I'm 13 going on 14 years now, and I'm doing all the things that I want.

"I'm a survivor, basically, and I want to continue enjoying life for as long as possible."