Former government ministers agreed to advise fake company for £10,000

Former government ministers Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Ex-government ministers told a fake international company looking for advice from MPs that their daily rate is £10,000.

Both Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng told the fake company - Led By Donkeys - they charged five-figure sums for advice.

When asked what his daily rate during an online "interview", Mr Hancock said: "I do, yes. It is 10,000 sterling."

Meanwhile, ex-Chancellor Mr Kwarteng, when asked the same question, replied: "I would say as an MP, obviously I don't need to earn a king's ransom.

"But I wouldn't do anything less than for about 10,000 dollars a month."

When he was told by the fake company that they would consider offering him up to £12,000 a day, Mr Kwarteng said: "OK yes, we're not a million miles off. We can work with the numbers."

There is no accusation of wrongdoing from any MPs.

Matt Hancock's spokespersonn said he had "acted entirely properly and within the rules".

Matt Hancock. Picture: Getty

But Labour slammed the former ministers, accusing them o using "their taxpayer-funded offices to line their own pockets" and called the behaviour "shameful".

Led By Donkeys, the fake company, is an anti-Brexit group that created the fake company 'Hanseong Consulting'.