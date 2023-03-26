Andrew Castle 7am - 10am
Former government ministers agreed to advise fake company for £10,000
26 March 2023, 07:25
Ex-government ministers told a fake international company looking for advice from MPs that their daily rate is £10,000.
Both Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng told the fake company - Led By Donkeys - they charged five-figure sums for advice.
When asked what his daily rate during an online "interview", Mr Hancock said: "I do, yes. It is 10,000 sterling."
Meanwhile, ex-Chancellor Mr Kwarteng, when asked the same question, replied: "I would say as an MP, obviously I don't need to earn a king's ransom.
🚨MPs FOR HIRE: a Led By Donkeys undercover investigation🚨— Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) March 25, 2023
Watch the trailer… pic.twitter.com/TOPxuhmbr9
"But I wouldn't do anything less than for about 10,000 dollars a month."
When he was told by the fake company that they would consider offering him up to £12,000 a day, Mr Kwarteng said: "OK yes, we're not a million miles off. We can work with the numbers."
Read More: Migrants to be moved out of hotels and into former student halls, military bases and disused ferries
Read More: Liz Truss 'nominates four close supporters for peerages' as part of resignation honours from 49-day stint as PM
There is no accusation of wrongdoing from any MPs.
Matt Hancock's spokespersonn said he had "acted entirely properly and within the rules".
But Labour slammed the former ministers, accusing them o using "their taxpayer-funded offices to line their own pockets" and called the behaviour "shameful".
Led By Donkeys, the fake company, is an anti-Brexit group that created the fake company 'Hanseong Consulting'.