Former Met Police officer jailed for over two years for sex assault on a child

Farhan Ghadiali was slapped with a 30-month sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A former Metropolitan Police constable has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after sexually assaulting a child in 2019.

PC Farhan Ghadiali, of Woodford Green, Essex, sexually assaulted the girl while off duty from his role with the capital's police force in 2019.

He was dismissed without notice at a misconduct hearing in west London which he failed to attend on May 19 - after he was convicted of the sex offences in March at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Prosecuting counsel Kate Davey said Ghadiali's victim had been "traumatised at every level", "cries a lot, she's very scared" and has "self-harmed because of this" in shocking revelations in court.

At the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, the prosecutor claimed that Ghadiali was heavily intoxicated at the time of the offence, which his defence used in mitigation.

Orla Davy, mitigating, said: "This was absolutely a one-off incident.

"It was a brief incident and it was an incident of touching over the victim's clothing."

PC Farhan Ghadiali, 44, was jailed for 30 months after he was found guilty of sexual assault. Ghadiali, whilst off duty, had sexually assaulted a child in September 2019. Picture: Alamy

Judge Christopher Morgan told the disgraced officer: "This was a serious offence against a very young child."

He mentioned the "profound psychological issues" caused by the abhorrent attack.

The judge that the defendant may find it very difficult to find employment in future" after he was sacked from the Central West Command Unit after being suspended since December 2020.

Ch Supt Louise Puddefoot said upon his suspension: "If the Met is to secure both the confidence and trust of the public we need to better protect our integrity by rooting out those that are not fit to serve, such as this individual who today has been dismissed.

"We are putting more resources into investigating allegations of such misconduct."