Breaking News

Former MP Jared O'Mara charged with seven counts of fraud

19 August 2021, 16:35 | Updated: 19 August 2021, 16:41

Former Labour MP Jared O'Mara who represented Sheffield Hallam has been charged with seven counts of fraud.
Former Labour MP Jared O'Mara who represented Sheffield Hallam has been charged with seven counts of fraud. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara has been charged with seven counts of fraud by false representation, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

Police said the charges against Jared O'Mara related to allegations he made fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority in 2019.

He is charged alongside former aide Gareth Arnold, who faces six counts of fraud by false representation.

The CPS said O'Mara and John Woodliff were also charged with a Proceeds of Crime Act offence.

All three men will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday September 24.

O'Mara, a Labour MP, stepped down as MP for Sheffield Hallam at the 2019 general election.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of Special Crime at the CPS, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised police to charge Jared O'Mara, former MP for Sheffield Hallam, with seven counts of fraud by false representation.

"The charge relates to an allegation he made fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority in 2019 jointly with Gareth Arnold, who is also charged with six counts of the same offence.

"Jared O'Mara is charged jointly with John Woodliff with a Proceeds of Crime Act offence.

"The CPS made the decision that the three men should be charged after reviewing a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.

"The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

A traffic sign pokes out from the debris of a landslide triggered by Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake, alongside a road in Rampe, Haiti (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Tensions rise in Haiti over trickle of aid following quake and storm
An helicopter drops water on a wildfire near Le Luc, southern France (Daniel Cole/PA)

Fire crews continue efforts to subdue wildfire near French Riviera
Afghans wave a black, red and green banner in honour of the Afghan flag — a banner that is becoming a symbol of defiance since the Taliban have their own flag, on Afghan Independence Day, in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Protesters vent defiance against Taliban amid uncertainty in Afghanistan
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Joe Biden says Taliban are in ‘existential crisis’

US President Joe Biden and US first lady Jill Biden (Leon Neal/PA)

Joe Biden says he will get coronavirus booster vaccination

Silver medallist Maria Andrejczyk, of Poland (Martin Meissner/AP)

Buyer says Olympic athlete who sold silver medal to help sick child can keep it

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Afghanistan: Govt 'using' refugee programme to 'cover destruction' of asylum system, says Refugee Action chief

'Govt is using Afghan refugee scheme to cover destruction of asylum system'
One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick [File Photo]

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service
Afghans continue to wait at airport in Kabul

'Grim' desperate and sad' scenes as mothers throw babies over fence at Kabul airport
Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'
UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood
'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London