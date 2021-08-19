Breaking News

Former MP Jared O'Mara charged with seven counts of fraud

Former Labour MP Jared O'Mara who represented Sheffield Hallam has been charged with seven counts of fraud. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara has been charged with seven counts of fraud by false representation, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

Police said the charges against Jared O'Mara related to allegations he made fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority in 2019.

He is charged alongside former aide Gareth Arnold, who faces six counts of fraud by false representation.

The CPS said O'Mara and John Woodliff were also charged with a Proceeds of Crime Act offence.

All three men will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday September 24.

O'Mara, a Labour MP, stepped down as MP for Sheffield Hallam at the 2019 general election.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of Special Crime at the CPS, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised police to charge Jared O'Mara, former MP for Sheffield Hallam, with seven counts of fraud by false representation.

"The charge relates to an allegation he made fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority in 2019 jointly with Gareth Arnold, who is also charged with six counts of the same offence.

"Jared O'Mara is charged jointly with John Woodliff with a Proceeds of Crime Act offence.

"The CPS made the decision that the three men should be charged after reviewing a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.

"The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

