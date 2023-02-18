Breaking News

Former Premier League star Christian Atsu confirmed dead in Turkey and Syria earthquake after body pulled from rubble

Christian Atsu died in the earthquake. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Former Premier League star Christian Atsu has been confirmed dead after his body was pulled from the rubble after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Atsu, 31, who played 121 times for Newcastle and was on the books at Chelsea, remained unknown for several days after the earthquake.

Tens of thousands of people have died in the earthquake, which struck southern Turkey and northern Syria earlier this month.

Midfielder Atsu was playing for Hatayspor, a Turkish club in the city of Antakya, at the time of his death. Antakya was hit hard by the earthquake, and the building where Atsu had been living had collapsed. Hataysport sporting director Taner Savut, who had been living in the same building, remains unfound.

Christian Atsu training with Hatayspor. Picture: Getty

Hopes had remained that he may have survived the quake because his body had yet to be found, although two pairs of his shoes were recovered on February 14. Atsu's family had gathered to wait outside his building while rescuers worked.

But his agent Murat Uzunmehmet said: "Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble. Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found."

Agonisingly for his family, Atsu had been due to fly out of Turkey hours before the earthquake, but had cancelled his flight, his agent added.

Ghanaian international Atsu had an excellent career, which he began at Porto in Portugal. His performances attracted the attention of Chelsea in 2013.

Atsu's family waiting outside his building on Friday. Picture: Getty

But he never played for the Blues over a four-year spell, instead making loan moves to Vitesse Arnhem in Belgium, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga and Newcastle.

Read more: ‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims

Read more: Building contractors arrested in Turkey as earthquake death toll passes 33,000

In 2017, he moved to Newcastle permanently, where he had his best spell with 121 appearances.

In 2021, he transferred again to Al-Raed in Saudi Arabia, before making his final move to Hatayspor last year.